Minor Injury Reported In Hawkins Road Rollover
A Kia Sedona rests on its roof on the Hawkins Road in North Danville on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, after the driver, Jasmine Johnson, lost control of the vehicle while traveling on a snow-covered, downhill portion of the road. Vermont State Police Trooper Jason Schlesinger said Johnson suffered a minor cut he believes she got while crawling out of the overturned car. CALEX responded and EMTs rendered aid on-scene. (Photo by Dana Gray)

