BROWNINGTON — On Saturday, at a birthday party for two celebrated donkeys, Joey Weickert of Newport nuzzled Hamilton, a 2-year-old Poitou donkey.

Poitou is the firstborn of two rare French breed donkeys to be born at Arnold’s Rescue Center. It’s an effort to preserve the special line of gentle giants with dreadlocks, a penchant for playing with balls, and an irrepressible ability to make humans smile.

