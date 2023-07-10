BROWNINGTON — On Saturday, at a birthday party for two celebrated donkeys, Joey Weickert of Newport nuzzled Hamilton, a 2-year-old Poitou donkey.
Poitou is the firstborn of two rare French breed donkeys to be born at Arnold’s Rescue Center. It’s an effort to preserve the special line of gentle giants with dreadlocks, a penchant for playing with balls, and an irrepressible ability to make humans smile.
“He loves me,” said Joey while visiting with the young donkey, who is a bit rambunctious.
Joey visits the donkeys at the rescue center often. He carefully patted Hamilton and kept just enough distance not to let the excitable young donkey nibble at him, smiling and leaning in to kiss the donkey’s head.
Hamilton’s birthday was celebrated on Saturday, along with the birthday of his half-sister, Mistral. There was an open house for the community featuring strawberry shortcakes. Dorise Kowalewski placed a garland of flowers around Hamilton’s neck. She couldn’t attach the two ends because the young frisky donkey was trying to nuzzle her and wouldn’t stand still long enough.
Kowalewski and Arnold’s Rescue volunteer Pat Coe also delivered an all-vegetarian birthday cake for Hamilton, featuring celery, watermelon, sprouts and more.
“Happy Birthday, Hamilton! Here is your cake!” chimed Kowalewski, carrying it toward Hamilton as Coe snapped photos.
Barry Fischer, a member of the rescue board, has devoted herself in her retirement, with her husband Doug, and the rescue’s founder, Sue Arnold, to helping preserve and grow the breed of rare donkeys, which worldwide number only about 600.
Many people come to visit the donkeys.
“Joey comes up at least once or twice a week to feed the chickens and kiss Hamilton,” said Fischer. “He was so thrilled to play pin the tail on the donkey as he has never played it before. He was thrilled when he had won a crown. He’s a very dear person. He loves to feed the chickens and sits on the ground and they all come running up to him.”
Preserving the Poitou
The rescue organization acquired frozen semen for the breed and embarked a few years ago on working to impregnate mares they have rescued from several locations, working with the veterinary school at the University of Illinois, driving multiple mares out there in trailers and awaiting news of very much hoped-for pregnancies.
The frozen semen used to bring both Hamilton and Mistral into the world was acquired by Arnold’s Rescue from the Hamilton Foundation of Massachusetts, which had likewise earlier been working on efforts to preserve the Poitou. To honor that connection, Hamilton, the first Poitou born using the frozen semen, was named Lord Hamilton Hastings of Brownington.
So far, the effort has yielded Hamilton from the Illinois trip; then Mistral was born about a year ago, and was from the same frozen semen held in storage, but with local help from Cold Hollow Veterinary Services.
The birthdays of the miracle babies as they’re oft-referred to saw a celebration that included pin-the-tail on the donkey in the barn on the property, strawberry shortcake for the people, and the request of visitors they make donations of food or gift cards to help with the care of the flock which also includes a bunch of other animals rescued, from horses to other less-fancy donkeys, cats, dogs, chickens, goats, sheep and more.
“We had a great turn out!” said Fischer after the 2-hour event. “We had lots of people, and everybody seemed to love it.”
Hamilton came into the world on July 9, 2021.
The miracle of his birth from a long-frozen semen acquired by the rescue group in Vermont made international news.
That Mistral would join the crew at Arnold’s not quite a year later, born on April 20 of 2022, doubled the organization’s miracle and joy - and hope for the breed to go on.
Interest in the breed and the Brownington animal rescue’s work to ensure the Poitou lineage from France lives on has caught the world’s attention.
Mistral is a a strong, cold northwesterly wind that blows through the Rhòne valley and southern France into the Mediterranean, mainly in winter.
Both Hamilton, and now his half-sister, Mistral, are the children of the late Jolycoeur, who was a Poitou that lived in a zoo in France, said Fischer.
“We’re doing our best to try to help the breed,” said Fischer.
There are only 50 to 60 of the Poitou donkeys in the United States.
They have huge, fuzzy ears fringed in fur, as large as 15 inches. They are the size of horses, weighing 700-1,100 pounds, and are docile and affectionate.
According to Fischer, the breed has Roman lineage; they were used to pull cannons during wartime in the Poitou region of France.
Tax-deductible donations can be sent to: Arnold’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center North, 2531 Hinman Settler Rd., Brownington, VT 05860. For more information on the nonprofit animal rescue, or to donate online, visit: https://www.arnoldsrescuecenter.com.
Run For The Rescue
The next chance to help out the rescue is on Aug. 5th, a Saturday, when a Run for the Rescue event to benefit Arnold’s Rescue Center is planned, at 8 a.m.
The 5-mile run/walk will be in Brownington and is in partnership with the nearby Old Stone House Museum. Call 239-872-7333 to register.
The race will be from the corner of Old Cemetery Lane north on Hinman Settler Road, west on Parker to Mouton Road to Cleveland Farm Road to West Road then north on Hinman Settler Road to the base of Prospect Hill across from the museum.
Amish doughnuts will await runners and walkers at the top of Prospect Hill, which has a beautiful view as a bonus!
People can register at the rescue center’s website, link above, by pressing the DONATE button.
T-shirts will be available for adults at a $25 donation cost and $15 for students.
