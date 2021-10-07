On the second Saturday in September, Bethlehem resident Teresa Wood knew something wasn’t right.
Luna, one of her family’s three cats, was nowhere to be found: not laying in the garden, not lounging on the porch in the sun and not out trailing a neighbor on their walk.
But Teresa didn’t start to worry in earnest until Luna didn’t return home for dinner that night. The family had trained Luna and her adopted brother Misiu to come home at dusk and to sleep curled up inside on their beds on advice from the Central Humane Society of Vermont where the cats had originally been adopted from six years ago.
“For her not to come home was really odd,” said Teresa.
The next day, Sept. 12, Teresa made a post about Luna’s disappearance on Facebook and printed off fliers with her husband and three kids, handing them out to neighbors and posting them all around town.
“Luna is of course special to our whole family, including our children Iris and Wyatt,” said Teresa. “But Sage, our almost-eight-year-old … Luna was her favorite and that was heartbreaking.”
“You think for a while that you’re going to find the pet, but after the third week?” she continued. “It made me realize, gosh, imagine those people who have family members go missing…”
Enter Christine Kelly, who bought a house in the neighborhood with her partner Bruce a year ago. While Teresa knew Christine’s face from just walking around town, they had never officially met.
“We’ve met like walking and saying ‘hi,’ but life gets busy and with the pandemic … it’s just weird, you don’t want to go up to people’s doors,” said Teresa.
Christine knew about the missing cat both from the signs around town and the flyer Teresa had handed her.
“I was hopeful that I’d see it,” recounted Christine. “Every time I saw a squirrel, I’d be like … [is that Luna?]”
“There was a ton of coyote activity in the woods behind our house, which is also behind [Teresa’s] house,” she added. “There was tons of howling and yipping and I was like, ‘okay, this cat is donezo.’”
Then, last Friday, Oct. 1, one of Christine’s two dogs, a border collie named Django, was out in the yard barking up a tree.
“He’s a loud dog, but his bark was a little unusual,” remembered Christine. “I went outside to see what it was, saw that cat and was like … ‘oh my god.’ I didn’t want to get too excited because it could have just been some other cat …”
Christine snapped a photo, sent it to the number on the flyer and compared it with the picture of Luna that Teresa had provided.
“[The cat] was meowing so loud when I came back, it was like it was talking to me … it was very cute,” said Christine, who was able to coax the cat down into her arms.
Having watched Teresa’s cats follow folks around the neighborhood before, Christine “herded” the cat back to Teresa’s house and down their driveway. Seven-year-old Sage answered the door with astonishment: Luna was back.
“We’re so thrilled,” said Teresa on Thursday afternoon. “In this area, so many pets go missing and we were really grieving and thinking that she wasn’t coming back. To have her found three weeks later is amazing.”
Plus, the Wood family finally got their official introduction to their new neighbors.
“I was so happy to find that cat,” Christine said on Thursday afternoon, adding that Sage, Teresa and the rest of the family had made her a loaf of bread, drew her a cute picture and sent a thank you card.
As for Luna, well, she’s taking some time to adjust back to her cozy life at home.
“She clearly seemed traumatized when she came back home,” said Teresa. “She just constantly wanted to be with us and was purring and wanting affection, and it was nice for our other cat Misiu who is like her sibling, he was really grieving for those three weeks, really sad.”
As far as the reason why Luna took off? The jury is still out.
The Wood family had adopted a new kitten three weeks before Luna’s disappearance, but they had been doing the introduction carefully. Teresa believes that something must have scared Luna off that fateful day.
“She’s a really good hunter, so she probably kept herself fed … she’s not really that much worse for the wear,” Teresa said.
After Luna’s miraculous return, Teresa promptly updated the Facebook post: “UPDATE: LUNA IS HOME!!!!!!”
“After three weeks of searching, hoping, grieving and resigning ourselves to Luna likely being gone for good, our wonderful neighbor called us today to say that she had spotted Luna up in a tree near her home,” Teresa wrote. “She brought her down to our house for an unbelievable reunion. What a miracle!!”
“We know how many cats go missing to never return,” Teresa continued. “We are so humbly grateful that Luna beat the odds.”
“In addition to an enormous thank you to our neighbor Christine, thank you to everyone who kept an eye out for Luna, shared our post, and asked about her over the past three weeks,” the post concludes.
