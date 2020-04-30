A missing juvenile is found.

Franconia Police reported that 13-year-old Daisy Roaia was found on Thursday afternoon.

She had been missing since 8 a.m. Wednesday. Franconia Police published a social media post at 12:45 p.m. Thursday seeking public assistance in locating Roaia. The widely circulated post was shared 2,700 times.

She was located at around 4 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments