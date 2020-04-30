A missing juvenile is found.
Franconia Police reported that 13-year-old Daisy Roaia was found on Thursday afternoon.
She had been missing since 8 a.m. Wednesday. Franconia Police published a social media post at 12:45 p.m. Thursday seeking public assistance in locating Roaia. The widely circulated post was shared 2,700 times.
She was located at around 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.