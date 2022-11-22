FRANCONIA NOTCH, N.H. — Emily Sotelo wanted to join the Four Thousand Footer Club.
The Massachusetts native aimed to to summit all 48 of New Hampshire’s 4,000 foot peaks by her 20th birthday this week.
With only “four of five” to go, according to reports, Sotelo set out to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume over the weekend.
“She was driven to do it,” said New Hampshire Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman. “This was something she wanted to check off [her list].”
Sotelo, 19, was last seen early Sunday morning, when her mother dropped her off at the Lafayette Place Campground.
Not an experienced winter hiker, she wore sneakers and track pants.
She departed for the ridgeline where the temperature was zero degrees, winds blew 40 miles per hour, and the wind chill was minus-30.
“She was woefully unprepared,” Eastman said.
When Sotelo did not return as scheduled, her mother notified authorities.
Crews continued to look for Sotelo on Tuesday, the third day of search operations.
Fifty-two members of Fish and Game, Pemigewasset Valley Search & Rescue, Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue were airlifted above treeline to resume searching the area along Sotelo’s planned 12-mile route.
They were assisted by a New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter, which performed air searches, and New England Canine Search and Rescue, which responded with tracking dogs and aerial drones.
Efforts to track Sotelo through her phone were unsuccessful.
If needed, the search will continue through Sotelo’s 20th birthday on Wednesday.
“We’ll just keep plugging away until we find her or we exhaust all of those areas where she might be,” Eastman said.
Sotelo graduated from Westford (Mass.) Academy in 2021 and is a sophomore at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn.
A biochemistry major, she also does public relations for a VU student-run tutoring organization that serves disadvantaged communities in the Nashville area.
In addition to that, she is a budding hiking enthusiast who wrote in a recent social media post, “I have a major passion for hiking and all things outdoors.”
Home from college for the holiday break, Sotelo and her mother arrived in the North Country over the weekend for a hiking getaway.
“She had a pretty aggressive itinerary for these three days leading up to Thanksgiving. She was going to hike alone for a lot of it and her mother was going to join her on some hikes,” said Eastman.
Search and rescue operations have been hindered by weather and terrain.
Crews who responded on Sunday afternoon and worked overnight encountered extreme conditions. Cold temperatures froze their water and high winds knocked them over. In some areas they encountered chests high snowdrifts and in other areas they found windblown ice fields.
Making matters more difficult, the search area covers approximately 12 miles of trail with elevation gains of 3,000 feet.
For those reasons, the volunteer pool is limited to those with alpine rescue experience.
“I can’t bring in civilians to do a line search on Franconia ridge,” Eastman said. “We have to have special people who know what they’re doing.”
Standing 5-foot-3 and weighing 115 pounds, Sotelo has brown hair and blue eyes.
Hikers who may have encountered Sotelo along the intended route should notify NH State Police Dispatch at (603)271-1170.
The incident continues a busy year for area search and rescue crews, who have responded to numerous hiker distress calls in recent months.
Eastman urged hikers to take proper precautions when hiking in the White Mountains, particularly during winter.
For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.