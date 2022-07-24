A New Hampshire man went for a walk from his residence in Columbia and suffered an unknown medical episode causing him to be disoriented and failing to return home in a timely manner.

On July 22, 2022, at around 11:00 a.m., 51-year-old Robert Bulkley of Columbia went for a walk down a set of railroad tracks near his residence. After failing to return to his residence within a reasonable amount of time, a call to authorities by a family member was made to help locate Bulkley at approximately 1:15 PM.

