Missing Vulnerable Adult In North Country

At the request of NH Fish and Game, the New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday morning authorized an activation of the Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System. Law Enforcement is asking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Pike, N.H., woman.
Susan Lackie, 80, was last seen in Pike, NH at approximately 8 a.m. on June 22, 2021, wearing a heavy brown winter coat, winter hat, jeans and sneakers. Susan left for a walk in an unknown direction of travel. Susan suffers from dementia, hearing loss and is unsteady on her feet. Susan is approximately 5’08” and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call NH Fish and Game or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.
