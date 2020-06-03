Inmate testing for COVID-19 in Vermont prisons continues to produce encouraging results for Northeast Kingdom correctional facilities.
The Department of Corrections (DOC) has announced that ten inmates quarantining since last month at The Caledonia Community Work Camp facility in St. Johnsbury are showing no signs of the virus.
“All of them have tested negative on the first test and we’re monitoring them now,” said DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier on Wednesday. “We should be ready to move them out next week.”
The inmates were quarantining at the work camp after serving sentences at an out-of-state correctional facility.
If any of the inmates had tested positive for the virus they would have been sent to the COVID-19 surge site set-up across the parking lot at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility. The ten minimum security inmates quarantining in St. Johnsbury had been housed at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi.
And what was once over 30 COVID-19 postive inmates in isolation at the St. Johnsbury facility has now dwindled to just one inmate who is in the recovery unit waiting to be moved back to the state prison in St. Albans next week.
The DOC has also announced that a recent mass testing of all staff and inmates at Northern State Correctional Facility (NSCF) in Newport showed zero new COVID-19 cases.
“We cannot overstate the hard work and personal sacrifices made by staff and inmates alike during the pandemic,” said Interim DOC Commissioner James Baker. “Their cooperation and dedication to health and safety, both inside our facilities and in the community, is the reason we’re seeing such heartening results.
The Vermont Department of Health performed a total of 387 inmate tests and 143 staff tests at the Newport facility on Monday. NSCF is the fifth Vermont facility to have all staff and inmates tested for novel coronavirus under the state’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy for Vermont’s six prisons.
NSCF staff oversee the second-largest inmate population in Vermont.
Mass testing has now been conducted on all staff and inmates at Northwest State Correctional Facility, Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Northeast Correctional Complex, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and Northern State Correctional Facility.
The Vermont Department of Health staff will begin testing staff and inmates at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield next week.
