Mixed Employment Data For NEK Last Month

The most recent unemployment report from the State of Vermont shows mixed results for the Northeast Kingdom, with year-over-year employment gains in the St. Johnsbury area but losses in the Derby area.
The latest data issued Friday by the Vermont Department of Labor reports the October unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.5 percent in White River Junction to 2.8 percent in Derby. For comparison, the October unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 1.8 percent, a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the revised unadjusted September level and a decrease of four-tenths of one percentage point from a year ago.
The Department of Labor suggests the broader economic picture can be seen by looking at year-over-year changes in the not-seasonally-adjusted labor market data.
In October the unemployment rate in the St. Johnsbury area stood at 2.1%. This is down from 2.4% in September and 2.3% in October 2021. The report indicates there were 12,800 people employed in the St. Johnsbury area, which is up just over 200 from this time last year. The area still trails the pre-pandemic employment outlook, which saw 13,655 people employed in October 2019.
In Derby, the state high of 2.8% unemployment was with 11,497 people employed, down almost 40 people from September and down 222 people from October 2021. In October 2019 there were 12,346 people employed in the Derby area.
The region’s overall labor force (the combined total of employed and unemployed) continues to trail the pre-pandemic levels by nearly 2,000 people in the Northeast Kingdom.
In comments accompanying the unemployment report, Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington highlighted the state’s focus on apprenticeship opportunities.
“The State of Vermont and Department of Labor are celebrating our 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week, to highlight the benefits Registered Apprenticeship programs offer for jobseekers and employers. For employers, the value is in the ability to train and retain its workforce, while for jobseekers, they gain an industry recognized credential and ‘earn while they learn’,” said Harrington. “Vermont currently has 160 active Registered Apprenticeship programs and served nearly 5,000 apprentices last year. More than fifty percent of these apprentices were between the ages of 16 and 24. Vermont also offers a wide range of apprenticeship occupations, from traditional fields such as plumbing, electrical, and healthcare, to newly developed programs in high-demand sectors like aircraft and airframe mechanic, fiber optic cable installer, and CNC machinist.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.