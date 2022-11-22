Mixed Employment Data For NEK Last Month
The most recent unemployment report from the State of Vermont shows mixed results for the Northeast Kingdom, with year-over-year employment gains in the St. Johnsbury area but losses in the Derby area.

The latest data issued Friday by the Vermont Department of Labor reports the October unemployment rates for Vermont’s 17 labor market areas ranged from 1.5 percent in White River Junction to 2.8 percent in Derby. For comparison, the October unadjusted unemployment rate for Vermont was 1.8 percent, a decrease of three-tenths of one percentage point from the revised unadjusted September level and a decrease of four-tenths of one percentage point from a year ago.

