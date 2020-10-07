Mixed Response To Hybrid Learning

kids learning at home, boy and girl doing online math lesson, remote education

St. Johnsbury School Principal Jeremy Ross was asked by the school board Monday how K-5 families and teachers were responding to the hybrid model of having students splitting time between remote home learning and classroom studies.

“I think it’s probably a little bit of a mixed bag,” said Ross during his regular report to the board. “I think it depends on who you ask, who you talk to. There are definitely some families who are really happy with this model and feel like it’s being really successful, and I’ve certainly heard from other families that are saying, ‘There’s no way I can sustain this this year.’”

