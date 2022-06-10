Mobile Medical Described As St. Johnsbury’s ‘NASA Of Healthcare’

ST. JOHNSBURY — Corporated in Delaware, Mobile Medical International Corporation has strong roots in the Northeast Kingdom.
The St. Johnsbury location is the company’s only space that actually manufactures MMIC’s products, which are used all over the country and even outside of the United States.
Originally the company was organized in 1996 around the concept of a mobile surgery unit within a 53-foot tractor-trailer platform. What MMIC found is that most potential buyers were more interested in leasing the units than actually buying since they were mostly looked at as a temporary solution for hospitals undergoing renovation. This was the case in the early 2000s when a Miami hospital shut down and their daily operations relied solely on five of MMIC’s units.
There have also been products created for military purposes, such as rapidly deployable shelters that addressed a need for mobile medial spaces near battle positions.
In 2012, MMIC began getting requests for mobile sterile processing departments. The departments are responsible for taking the instruments from surgery, cleaning and sterilizing them and then sending them back to be used again.
“In simplest terms, it’s sort of like a big kitchen,” CEO Jeffrey Pacquet said. “They have sinks, dishwashers, and ovens.” However, Pacquet added that the units are much more complicated than that. MMIC has to follow very strict guidelines on the atmospheric pressure relationships between the different rooms.
“What we want is the highest pressure to be in the sterile area and lower pressures being in the area where you have decontaminate instruments because that creates airflow. So there’s constant pressure pushing everything into the less sterile area. Which is tricky enough in a building, but add the dimension of doing it in a trailer in somebody’s parking lot is another level,” said Pacquet.
Pacquet was born in the Barre area and moved to California at a young age. He went on to graduate from UCLA, earning a degree in aerospace engineering.
“We kind of consider ourselves to be the NASA of healthcare because we have to do the same things, but we have to do it in a five-pound box. So we’ve become experts at that type of thing,” Pacquet said.
Other companies became interested in the sterile processing units, so much that MMIC began converting the surgery units into them and started leasing instead of selling.
Soon after, Pacquet came on board in 2017 as the company’s CEO. The following year, a new next generation of the unit was designed and built which was a much more integrated design and has been very successful.
“We went from a manufacturing company that tries to sell stuff, to a manufacturing company that tries not to sell stuff,” Pacquet said. “We’re kind of like those artists that don’t want to sell any of their work. But what that allows us to do is we get to make all the money. There’s no middle-man or other companies getting a little cut. Essentially we’re retaining a much larger part of the value and then we also provide services for the units, so by the time we get done we do quite well in terms of being profitable. In the end, that’s what has allowed us to stay here and pay benefits and have employees that enjoy it here and don’t leave.”
MMIC currently employs 28 workers. Three of which are in far-away states while the rest are local. Pacquet estimates about 60 percent live in Vermont and the rest New Hampshire. Long-term employment is something that is highly-valued.
“I have employees that have been here for 27 years and I have employees that have left for one reason or another and come back and I believe that speaks for itself,” said Pacquet.
One of the reasons Pacquet believes the company is so successful is because they are the ones working with the customer and the product from start to finish. They set up a department, provide all the service for the department, and then monitor every action, so no matter what the issue is, MMIC is the one to fix it.
“If the light doesn’t turn on, if the sterilizer doesn’t work, if the doorknob is jammed — they just make one quick call to St. Johnsbury, Vermont and it doesn’t matter where the unit is, somebody’s going to fix that problem for you,” said Pacquet.
He said he knows that this sort of readiness to step in at a moment’s notice is reflective of the small town business model that the MMIC St. Johnsbury location represents.
“There’s that sort of self-efficiency that comes with Vermonters. I’ve worked in a lot of other places in the United States and New England has a very well-deserved earned reputation for having people who are hard workers here. People are invested and we certainly reap the benefits of that.”
Pacquet says there are no plans to move out of the St. Johnsbury location. If anything, MMIC would like to grow and perhaps even expand into a nearby space within the same building.
