BROWNINGTON — Old Stone House Day has brought people from New England and beyond to Historic Brownington Village for almost a century.
This year the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will unveil the year-long work of the four artists selected to take part in the Open For Interpretation art project at Old Stone House Day 2022 on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each artist has completed a teaching residency for the museum and worked with area schools while completing their unique work.
“Our artists have done amazing work, from a graphic novel about Alexander Lucius Twilight to interpretive dance, weaving grasses and an assembly quilt made from organic yard waste and perennial plantings,” Museum Executive Director Molly Veysey said. “Join us as they unveil their work. You won’t want to miss it. Each artist was selected with help from middle school students at Brownington Central School.”
Old Stone House Day will also feature farm animals, rock painting, field games, crafts and self portraits for families with children, heritage arts, museum open house and a pie auction. On the main stage throughout the day, listen to the tunes of the Michael Hahn Trio and Just Havin’ Fun with Debbie Hampson, Vicki Moore and Paul Whittall. Area artists will demonstrate the heritage arts, including rug braiding, weaving, spinning, felting, needle-point, knitting, paper cutting, basket weaving and caning.
Pies can be entered and bid upon during the live pie auction featuring the region’s best bakers. Free admission will be given to all those who enter a pie. Email publicevents@oldstonehousemuseum.org if you plan to share your baked goods.
“There’s something for everyone at this year’s Old Stone House Day,” Kristal Wood, the museum’s associate director of public events, said. “Bring your whole family to enjoy some great food and tour the museum at no cost. Make sure to see the artists’ work and even catch one of the live performances. You’ll want to sign up early as seating is limited for some of our performances. Then plan to stay for lunch by the Ladies Aid Society of Brownington.”
