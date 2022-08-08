BROWNINGTON — Old Stone House Day has brought people from New England and beyond to Historic Brownington Village for almost a century.

This year the Old Stone House Museum & Historic Village will unveil the year-long work of the four artists selected to take part in the Open For Interpretation art project at Old Stone House Day 2022 on Sunday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each artist has completed a teaching residency for the museum and worked with area schools while completing their unique work.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments