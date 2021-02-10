WEST BURKE —A Bugbee Crossing Road homeowner credits her son for alerting her to a fire swiftly burning their home Wednesday morning.
Dominique Meyers, referring to her adult son, said, “If he didn’t live with us I don’t know that I’d be talking to you right now.” The son, Meyers and her husband all escaped from the burning home at 719 Bugbee Crossing Road after Meyers’ son, who was awake, noticed the fire.
“He yelled fire,” Meyers said, and the family scrambled to get out.
Meyers escaped through a first-floor window after being singed by the heat. She said she received second-degree burns. “I look like I have a really dangerous sunburn,” she said.
Both Meyers and her son were taken by Lyndon Rescue to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital for treatment, Myers for her minor burns and her son for excessive smoke inhalation.
Meyers’ exit through the window was because of the intense heat and smoke. “It felt like the smoke was chasing me out of the house,” she said.
Firefighters were called to battle the fire a few minutes before 4 a.m. It was -4 degrees at the time. Assisting West Burke Firefighters at the scene were firefighters from East Burke, Sutton, Sheffield-Wheelock and Lyndonville.
Officials believe the fire’s cause is related to the wood stove that is located in the living room near a rear extension of the house which was most heavily damaged. West Burke Assistant Fire Chief Tharon Faulkner described the damage as significant.
The blaze was battled by firefighters inside and outside the home. A portable pool was set up on the road near the home from which firefighters drew water to extinguish the flames. One of two cars parked in the driveway adjacent to the house was destroyed by fire. It persistently burned despite East Burke Firefighters repeatedly blasting it with a water hose.
There will be no need for a fire investigator, Faulkner said, because the cause was accidental and its origin is known.
“We don’t see any suspicion in it,” he said. “We’re pretty confident it was a wood fire problem.”
Meyers said her home is an 1875 farmhouse.
