Momentum, Money Have Zion Growers On Track Toward Bay Street Hemp Project

ST. JOHNSBURY — Fresh off a successful pitch of their hemp processing plant proposal, the men behind Zion Growers have momentum and some prize money to help them advance their plan.
Brandon McFarlane, Zion’s CEO, and Chief Operating Officer Travis Samuels want to purchase the E.T. & H.K. Ide building on Bay Street and introduce a large-scale facility designed to process a local hemp harvest into material sought by manufacturers for the making of all sorts of things, including paper products, food products, building materials, rope, soap, clothing and shoes. Such a diversity of product lines means the demand for processed hemp will remain strong, Samuels said.
“The point of this is to be able to provide an opportunity for people to diversify the product line,” said McFarlane. “People want to know how they can make money off the hemp industry. If they think they can do it they probably can.”
The proposed Bay Street facility, Samuels and McFarlane say, will benefit many. The St. Johnsbury community will enjoy the conversion of a large deteriorating former grain plant into a restored and operational space close to downtown. Job-seekers will have a new opportunity, and farmers in the area will have a reliable purchaser of their harvested hemp.
McFarlane and Samuels recently took part in the Launch VT program and competition and won the top prize of $15,000. The LaunchVT program is an annual celebration of entrepreneurship held in Burlington. Leading up to the project pitch competition in June, the men went through an extensive 10-week accelerator program.
The prize money is being well-spent, they say. Some back expenses have been covered by the winnings, and the money is also helping Zion move forward with some architectural plans and the creation of a new, professional website - expected to go live in 4 to 6 weeks.
In addition to the money, McFarlane said he was grateful for the experience of going through the program and making connections with other entrepreneurs. The process also drew some interest from a couple of potential investors, he said.
McFarlane and Samuels are cousins. McFarlane lives in Pittsburgh, Pa. He graduated from Norwich University and is a major in the U.S. Army. Samuels is a Barnet resident and a St. Johnsbury Academy graduate. He is the son of Derek Samuels, owner of Genuine Jamaican, which sells a product line of spices, rubs, sauces and marinades and provides a catering service.
Travis Samuels and McFarlane credit David Snedeker, director at Northeastern Vermont Development Association, for steering them toward the LaunchVT opportunity.
“Dave has been a great resource for us,” Samuels said.
A key step in the process of achieving the hemp plant reality is determining the level of contamination on the site.
“It’s an industrial building in an industrial area so there’s going to be some contamination,” said McFarlane.
Zion Growers has an option to purchase agreement for the property with Tim Ide, of Danville, the current owner and great-grandson of the founder of the Ide company over 100 years ago. It was once a major grain distributor.
Structures on the property occupy most of an acre of land. Those structures total about 26,000 square feet of space.
Zion Growers and Ide applied to make the property at 202 Bay St. part of the Brownfields Reuse And Environmental Liability Limitation Act Program (BRELLA).
“Participation in the program provides a way out of the liability chain and enables redevelopment to proceed knowing that legal and financial risks associated with contamination have been put to rest,” notes program information on the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation website.
The BRELLA program accepted the project and environmental professionals have been on-site to test the soils. The assessment of findings is underway. The results may be available in another couple of weeks.
McFarlane said he can’t guess what the test results will show or what amount of remediation of contaminants will be necessary before work can begin on-site, but he doesn’t believe the findings will be a deal-breaker.
He said Ide has been good to deal with since McFarlane and Samuels expressed interest in the property last fall.
“Mr. Ide has been very accommodating and patient,” said McFarlane.
Once the property is acquired, Zion intends to leave the exterior of the larger structures relatively unchanged. It’s important, Samuels and McFarlane say, to keep the character of the building intact due to its prominence in St. Johnsbury history and its large presence within the town’s landscape.
During Zion’s presentation at the LaunchVT pitch competition, Samuels said the company is seeking private investment of $1.5 million for building acquisition, equipment purchases and initial operations.
Not achieving that level of investment will not kill the plan, said McFarlane, as Zion Growers is pursuing other avenues for financing.
“We already have a path forward with funding and financing,” he said, “so we don’t need the 1.5 million, but just like with everything else having more money now makes everything go smoother.”
The project has already been presented to the St. Johnsbury Development Review Board and received a zoning permit. Concerns about possible manufacturing byproduct odors emitting from the plant were raised during the process, but board members were satisfied that Zion will ensure odors will not be a problem in the area of the plant.
McFarlane and Samuels said officials have been supportive and there has been no significant push-back to their plan.
“The process has been very well received because of how transparent we’ve been,” said McFarlane.
One concern that Samuels said he has heard stems from the misconception people have that hemp processing is somehow connected to cannabis products. That’s not the case, he said.
“We are processing for industrial hemp not dealing with CBD and certainly not dealing with cannabis,” said Samuels. “It’s a lot closer to wheat or corn than it is to actual cannabis.”
Samuels and McFarlane invite anyone to reach out to them by email. They want to hear from possible investors, job seekers, farmers or anyone who just wants more information about the plan. The email address is ziongrowers@gmail.com.
The best case scenario for Zion to be operational on Bay Street would be the fall of 2022 to coincide with hemp harvest time, but McFarlane said Zion has been told that a more reasonable timetable would be spring 2023.
