Lyndonville native Moses Pendleton returns to the Kingdom this weekend with a critically acclaimed show celebrating the 40th anniversary of his innovative dance company MOMIX. “Viva MOMIX Forever” plays at Lyndon Institute, Pendleton’s own alma mater, Sunday, December 5th, thanks to KCP Presents hosted by Catamount Arts. Not bad for a local kid who grew up on a dairy farm.
In fact, Pendleton didn’t dance a step until adulthood. He was an alpine skier at Dartmouth College until a broken leg sidelined him, leading, albeit circuitously, to an impulsive dance class enrollment and a collaboration with friends that became the pioneering company Pilobolus.
Originally a student company, Pilobolus garnered attention for its mind-bending choreography and a startling, joyful movement style that championed physical play and curiosity. Perhaps by virtue of being founded by three non-dancers, Pilobolus challenged modern dance conventions, managing to convey an inviting accessibility and sense of wonder that attracted a new generation of dance fans (and dancers).
With Pilobolus firmly established as a groundbreaking fixture in the dance world, Pendleton moved on to start his own company, MOMIX, a spectacle of physicality, light, and astounding costuming that, forty-plus years after its debut, is still dazzling audiences worldwide, including those right here in the Kingdom.
Every MOMIX production is a surreal and astounding fantasy world, a total sensory experience blending beautiful athleticism with riveting light effects and stirring musical selections that invariably enchant spectators of all ages. MOMIX is alternately dramatic and humorous, inspiring and laugh-out-loud surprising, both breathtakingly moving and slaphappy invigorating.
Is MOMIX’s genre-defying, nature-inspired, trademark blend of gravity and buoyancy linked to Pendleton’s Northeast Kingdom roots? A byproduct of Vermont’s quirky independence and resourcefulness? A tribute to our wintry introspection, scrappy playfulness, and wry unrelenting humor? Who knows?
One thing’s for certain: the Kingdom always comes out for MOMIX, ever eager to welcome Pendleton, now in his 70s, home. To see Moses Pendleton’s MOMIX at Lyndon Institute on Sunday, December 5th, at 7 pm, visit www.catamountarts.org.
