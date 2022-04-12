COLEBROOK, N.H. — Monadnock Health Care and Coos County Family Health Services (CCFHS) have signed a letter of intent to collaborate in the provision of medical services to residents of the Colebrook area.
When finalized, the agreement will transfer ownership of the private medical practice owned by Dr. Peter C. Moran, MD to CCFHS. The organization will operate the practice as a branch site of the federally qualified health center they have sponsored in the Berlin-Gorham area since 1993. Additional legal work will be completed in the coming months, with the intent to finalize an agreement in June of this year.
“We are pleased to partner with CCFHS to reestablish the services of a federally qualified health center in Colebrook,” Dr. Moran said.
“Our intent is to support the excellent care that Dr. Moran and his team offer with the additional resources that a federally qualified health center can provide,” said Ken Gordon, Chief Executive Officer of CCFHS. “The larger focus of our work is to support the health and wellbeing of those living in Coos and Essex counties, and to ensure that our region’s health care system remains strong.”
Services will be offered on a sliding fee scale basis and will be expanded to include behavioral health, transportation, diabetes education and pharmacy assistance. “We’re interested in hearing more from area residents about their preference,” said Gordon. Area residents are invited to respond to an online survey at https://www.cooshealth.org/.
For more information, contact Gordon at 603-752-3669 or kgordon@ccfhs.
