The Littleton Select Board has authorized additional funds for emergency repairs at the wastewater treatment plant as well as unanticipated money for the police department.
Wastewater Treatment Plant
During a public hearing on Oct. 11, the board voted 3-0 to approve a request by the Department of Public Works for an additional $100,000 to complete the emergency upgrades that began last year at the wastewater treatment plant at 323 Meadow St.
The money will come from the town’s sewer enterprise fund, with no impact on the tax rate.
In May 2021, the Select Board authorized $1.3 million from the fund to replace the plant’s two primary screw pumps and the bar rack. The rack and one pump had completely failed and one pump had been reduced to running on half-capacity. All had exceeded their expected lifespan.
The equipment is critical to processing and lifting wastewater above grade and allowing it to filtrate through the treatment process, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“The project is near the 90-percent completion level,” he said. “An analysis was performed and it shows an additional $100,000 is needed to cover the remaining project expenses. These additional funds are needed primarily due to the need for a second temporary pump and temporary heated building for the winter of ‘21 and ‘22.”
The temporary pump and building were needed after a fire destroyed the former building that housed the former pump in early 2022.
“It was for last winter,” said DPW Director Doug Damko. “It’s looking back at the expenses from when the project started in the middle of last year to current. There was a state inspection and they needed some additional assurances that things were going to work through the winter … That’s being covered with insurance claims in terms of replacement cost. That will be applied back to the project. There’s some small change orders and things that are probably part of that, too, but those pumps are the main thing for triggering the additional cost.”
The board voted to take the $100,000 out of the sewer reserve fund, which will take the fund down to $360,750.50.
Police Department
During a second public hearing, the board voted 3-0 to accept and expend $18,970.47 in unanticipated money from the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Office of Highway Safety for funding that is received annually for local police department overtime enforcement activity.
The amount during the last few years had been below $10,000, which those times didn’t require a public hearing but did require Select Board approval to accept.
“This year, it’s a little more,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “We’ve been tasked by the state to do a community outreach and betterment program. Several classes will be performed, mostly for high school students and throughout the community.”
In addition to programs, the money allows Littleton police officers to conduct speed enforcement patrols, DUI enforcement patrols, and distracted driving patrols, as well as bicycle and pedestrian safety patrols to ensure everyone is safe on the sidewalk, said Smith
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.