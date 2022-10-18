Money Authorized For Wastewater, Police Emergencies

The Littleton Select Board has authorized additional funds for emergency repairs at the wastewater treatment plant as well as unanticipated money for the police department and is looking at making the third floor of the Bank of New Hampshire home for the town offices for up to the next five years.
Wastewater Treatment Plant
During a public hearing on Oct. 11, the board voted 3-0 to approve a request by the Department of Public Works for an additional $100,000 to complete the emergency upgrades that began last year at the wastewater treatment plant at 323 Meadow St.
The money will come from the town’s sewer enterprise fund, with no impact on the tax rate.
In May 2021, the Select Board authorized $1.3 million from the fund to replace the plant’s two primary screw pumps and the bar rack. The rack and one pump had completely failed and one pump had been reduced to running on half-capacity. All had exceeded their expected lifespan.
The equipment is critical to processing and lifting wastewater above grade and allowing it to filtrate through the treatment process, said Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson.
“The project is near the 90-percent completion level,” he said. “An analysis was performed and it shows an additional $100,000 is needed to cover the remaining project expenses. These additional funds are needed primarily due to the need for a second temporary pump and temporary heated building for the winter of ‘21 and ‘22.”
The temporary pump and building were needed after a fire destroyed the former building that housed the former pump in early 2022.
“It was for last winter,” said DPW Director Doug Damko. “It’s looking back at the expenses from when the project started in the middle of last year to current. There was a state inspection and they needed some additional assurances that things were going to work through the winter … That’s being covered with insurance claims in terms of replacement cost. That will be applied back to the project. There’s some small change orders and things that are probably part of that, too, but those pumps are the main thing for triggering the additional cost.”
The board voted to take the $100,000 out of the sewer reserve fund, which will take the fund down to $360,750.50.
Police Department
During a second public hearing, the board voted 3-0 to accept and expend $18,970.47 in unanticipated money from the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Office of Highway Safety for funding that is received annually for local police department overtime enforcement activity.
The amount during the last few years had been below $10,000, which those times didn’t require a public hearing but did require Select Board approval to accept.
“This year, it’s a little more,” said Littleton Police Chief Paul Smith. “We’ve been tasked by the state to do a community outreach and betterment program. Several classes will be performed, mostly for high school students and throughout the community.”
In addition to programs, the money allows Littleton police officers to conduct speed enforcement patrols, DUI enforcement patrols, and distracted driving patrols, as well as bicycle and pedestrian safety patrols to ensure everyone is safe on the sidewalk, said Smith
Town Office Move
Select Board members also gave Town Manager Jim Gleason permission to get a cost estimate on creating a secured lobby for the municipal offices, which, housed in the Bank of New Hampshire, will be moving from the second floor to the third floor as the bank completes major HVAC and other renovations in the building at 125 Main St.
The move is expected to occur after Thanksgiving.
Because moving and making a move back to the original location is intensive, Gleason suggested that the town offices remain on the third floor, which is similar to the second floor in square footage and number of offices, until the day comes when the town, if supported by voters, move its offices to another permanent location that it would then own.
Gleason wants to work with the construction company that worked on the bank’s first floor to get the cost estimate for a secured lobby on the third floor, which would be similar to the current secured town office lobby on the second.
“As you come onto the second floor now you have a secured lobby where you can go to the clerk’s office and to the tax collector and where you have access to the town offices through a door,” he said. “That right now is not available on the third floor … And secondly, if we’re going to move up there I’d like to almost make it permanent so we don’t have to move twice.”
The current lease that the town has with the bank, at $43,000 annually, is in place through June 30, 2023, and would not be impacted, said Gleason.
Bank representatives said if the town moves to the third floor, they would be interested in coming back to the town with a five-year lease proposal, which could be the same if the town moved back to the second floor, he said.
Although a referendum article will appear on the March 2023 town meeting warrant asking voters if they want the municipal offices housed in a permanent town-owned facility, that process would take several years to complete, said Gleason.
“So, a five-year lease would probably be practical, whether it be the second floor or the third floor,” he said. “If that warrant article was approved in March, it would be the following March you could come up with a cost proposal. Then you have to have that vote. And if that passed, then you go out for your funding and final design and hiring the construction company, so you’re probably looking at a minimum five-year process if that started right now.”
A lease for five years would expire in June 2028.
“A five-year lease, to me, is feasible with the timeline,” said Select Board member Linda MacNeil.
