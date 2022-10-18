Money Authorized For Wastewater, Police Emergencies
At the March 2023 town meeting, Littleton voters will be asked if they want to move forward with building a permanent town hall they would own, as opposed to continuing to lease municipal office space the the Bank of New Hampshire building along Main Street, pictured here. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

The Littleton Select Board has authorized additional funds for emergency repairs at the wastewater treatment plant as well as unanticipated money for the police department and is looking at making the third floor of the Bank of New Hampshire home for the town offices for up to the next five years.

