Money For School Funding Fix In State Budget

The COVID-19 pandemic threw many challenges at North Country public schools, among them reduced revenue as in-classroom student enrollments dropped, leading to a decrease in revenues from the free-and-reduced lunch program.
At the time of its deliberative session, the Littleton School District alone was looking at a free-and-reduced-lunch revenue loss of $237,000 to $297,000, which have added some 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to the tax rate.
But a group of local lawmakers helped introduce a late-session Senate bill to make the schools whole for that revenue source and also create a fix for any similar challenges in the next couple of school years.
Introduced in February was SB 135, sponsored by state Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, and co-sponsored by 18 legislators that included state Reps. Rick Ladd, R-Haverhill; Troy Merner, R-Lancaster; Edith Tucker, D-Randolph; and state Sen. Bob Guida, R-Warren.
The bill calculates the cost for an adequate education and requires the New Hampshire Department of Education to compare the designated Average Daily Membership in Attendance of school year 2019-2020 and school year 2020-2021 and user the greater of the two for calculations to determine state adequacy grants for the 2021-2022 school year.
The bill was passed by the full Senate in February and retained in the House Education Committee on May 25, but the money for the schools is there and they will be made whole, Hennessey said Wednesday.
“We put it in the budget,” she said. “The money is there right now and the budget has already been signed into law and the schools will get it.”
In December, the situation was looking dire and increases in local school tax rates a real possibility.
A dozen North Country school districts were then eyeing a $3.3 million reduction in state adequacy aid from decreased enrollment, with a total estimated $565,000 loss for the Littleton School District SAU 84, $495,000 for the Lisbon Regional School District, $800,000 for SAU 23 (Bath, Benton, Haverhill, Piermont, and Warren), and more than $250,000 for SAU 36 (Carroll, Dalton, Jefferson, Whitefield, and Lancaster), after SAU 84 numbers dropped by 60 students, SAU 23 by 250, and SAU 36 by 100.
Those numbers did not include the federal funding for the free-and-reduced lunch program.
The two pieces to the formula that were impacting schools and that SB 135 addressed were the daily average membership of students in public schools and the free-and-reduced lunch program, said Hennessey.
Both determine state and federal aid.
Schools do their funding for the coming school year based on the previous year’s numbers.
But funding for the 2021-2022 school year based on a school’s previous year numbers during the pandemic wouldn’t work because some students in the 2020-2021 school year were home-schooled, went to private school, or just didn’t come to school, making for lower membership numbers, said Hennessey.
“So schools are now going to be funded as if last year didn’t happen, on the previous year’s [2019-2020] numbers,” she said. “And also on the free-and-reduced lunch piece for school year ‘21-‘22, they will not lose out if kids don’t turn in their forms. Additionally, there is another formula put in for the next school year, 2022-2023, if this continues to happen, so there’s already a fix in there if it continues to be a prolonged issue in school funding for the free-and-reduced lunch piece.”
This year had been a tough one for the schools that had to set their budgets before the state budget was approved, said Hennessey.
But the free-and-reduced lunch bump-up that they’ll get an average daily membership bump-up will add up to a total of $17.5 million that will go to communities most at need of additional school funding, she said.
“This will help a lot of schools,” said Hennessey. “It was very significant numbers for many schools.”
