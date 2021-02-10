The small border town of Monroe is still chugging along.
On Feb. 2, the select board and school board held their yearly budget hearing for a socially-distanced and masked audience of about 20 people, including employees and school members.
The town’s proposed 2021 budget is down slightly: $65,613.18 over last year’s $67,384 proposal.
Monroe Consolidated School’s proposed FY22 budget is a zero percent increase from FY21 with a total of $3,799,169.08 in proposed general fund expenditures.
Kaitlin Ward, chair of the school board, said that she does get a lot of questions about expenditures because their budget is larger than the town’s.
“However, we haven’t had huge trouble in terms of getting funding for things that we need,” she said.
Ward and Diane Gibson Smith, Monroe’s administrative assistant, said the hearing went smoothly.
School Budget Notes And News
Ward praised the school, which has around 80 students, for its work during the pandemic.
“[The school staff] has done a great job with COVID: coming together and helping each other out in the different areas of the school,” she said. “It’s really hard right now to get subs, so a lot of people have had to help out with things that they might not be doing otherwise.”
Ward has been on the school board for three years. She attended Monroe School herself and her son has been enrolled for the past six years.
“I think our town is very lucky … a benefit of having such a small school is that your children can get the individual attention that they need,” Ward said.
In June, the school’s superintendent, Bill Lander passed away.
“Going into this school year we decided that we absolutely did not want to try and find a superintendent last minute during the pandemic,” said Ward.
Instead, the school switched to using a “coordinator of discipline/district administrator” model.
Principal Leah Holtz now also serves as the interim district administrator, while Guidance Counselor Jackie Gaouette is also the “coordinator of discipline.”
“That model has been working really well,” said Ward. “We got really positive feedback from the community and school staff, so we decided to continue with it next year.”
There are some cost savings in the budget due to that administrative change.
Many items in the FY22 budget draft are level-funded or decreased. Others, such as salaries and health insurance, increased due to contractual obligations.
The school is planning to use a large projected surplus to fully fund its trust funds, which is how they have managed a zero-percent-increase budget.
“[The surplus is] mostly because of COVID, where there’s a lot of things that we were not able to do or expenses we didn’t have like transportation for sporting events and afterschool programs,” said Ward.
Usually, the school asks taxpayers to contribute small chunks of money to funds on an annual basis for items like the parking lot or building maintenance.
This year, if the warrant articles pass, $165,000 of the projected surplus will put all trust funds that have set goals at their goal.
“We won’t need to ask taxpayers for the annual amount that they would normally put in unless we start using one of the funds,” said Ward.
$5,000 is included in the FY22 budget to hire an architect and come up with a preliminary plan for the secure entryway project that the school has been looking at for the past few years.
Currently, the main entrance is right near the school cafeteria and visitors have to walk upstairs to go to the main office.
“[A secure entryway] is something that we really need and it has been a little bit hard to get people on board; the last time that we brought it to town meeting it was resoundingly shot down,” said Ward. “It’ll be a big expenditure and it makes people nervous to spend a lot of money. When we bring it to taxpayers the next time we hope it’ll be a more focused project.
Ward says that it’s unlikely the current entryway would cause a problem, but “you don’t want to make decisions based on unlikely.”
Town Budget Notes
One hour of the Feb. 2 hearing was dedicated to reviewing the town budget and warrant articles.
Justin Bradshaw, chair of the select board, explained the need to look into borrowing funds for the purchase of a fire truck, due to the age of the current trucks. A bond hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. so that if a truck is found, the town can move forward.
Bradshaw also noted that a warrant article in progress would allow townspeople to set the pay for elected or appointed officials. However, Monroe is still waiting for information from their attorney before the article can be placed on the ballot.
Ward noted that the town budget includes funding for a potential community event in the coming year.
“But for now, not much is going on except town meeting,” she said.
The town meeting will be held on March 9 at the Monroe Town Hall. Voting will be from 12 to 6 p.m. The town portion of the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with the school to follow.
According to Smith, officials decided there is enough room in the building to accommodate masked social distancing.
