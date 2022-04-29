Four-year-old Evelyn was born with intractable epilepsy that causes her to suffer countless seizures every day of her young life.
She requires around-the-clock care in her Bristol, Vt. home, lovingly provided by her parents, Amy and Neal Strachan.
One thing that provides Evelyn relief is bathtime. The water provides her calm and relief. As she grows older, however, the challenge of bathtime grows with her physical stature.
The family connected with Make-A-Wish Vermont. Wish granter, Katy Smith, of St. Johnsbury, worked with the family to identify a solution and settled on a bathroom makeover.
Make-A-Wish Vermont Director of Wish Granting Shawna Wakeham-Smith reached out to her former St. Johnsbury Academy classmate (Class of 2003), Kregg MacPherson of Monroe, who owns KM Custom Interiors, specializing in kitchen and bathroom remodeling.
The Make-A-Wish foundation relies on the generosity and support of volunteers and professionals willing to lend their time, treasure or talent to help sick children. MacPherson instantly accepted the mission and generously showered the project with all three.
“It started as [Wakeham-Smith] asking if I could do a shower,” MacPherson said. “I went last summer to look at it and decided it would be best for this family for us to do the whole bathroom … I wanted them to be comfortable in the shower, and if we were going to do it, I wanted it done right.”
Before taking on the job of making a wish come true for the Strachan family, MacPherson said his knowledge of the Make-A-Wish Foundation was limited.
“I knew it was a great cause,” he said. “I see Shawna sharing things and when she asked me, it was ‘absolutely, I’ll help as best as I can.’”
Wakeham-Smith said when she first reached out to MacPherson she did so because she knew him and knew he did quality work, but her plan was to pick his brain for recommendations of contractors closer to the Strachans’ home.
“I immediately thought of his beautiful work when Evelyn’s wish idea landed on my desk,” she said in an email. “I had actually reached out to him to see if he knew of any contractors close to Bristol who might have time to take on a project like this … He surprised me by saying he would like to help with the wish!”
It’s not that there was a downtime in MacPherson’s schedule that needed filling. He said his work calendar is booked for two years out, but he wanted to help fulfill the wish, so he plugged Evelyn’s new bathroom project into the first part of the year. The work began in January and took 4½ weeks to complete.
Getting the Job Done
It’s approximately a two-hour drive from Monroe, N.H. to Bristol, Vt., too far for a daily commute, so MacPherson and one of his workers stayed at a hotel during the week and went home on the weekends.
He was able to leverage his contacts for materials that proved vital during the pandemic. He also arranged for countless donations; volunteered his own time; and put his busy construction schedule on hold to deliver for Evelyn.
With support from the Pomerleau Foundation, Make-A-Wish provided $10,000 toward the wish. The finished product at the Strachan home is about a $40,000 job, MacPherson said, that came in within the $10,000 investment because of the level of volunteerism and the amount of materials donated or sold at greatly reduced cost.
“I’ve got a good relationship with product reps,” he said.
Among the materials donated were tiles from Best Tile in Williston. Poulsen Lumber in Littleton, N.H., also donated some building materials. Twin State Electric in St. Johnsbury donated lights, and another St. Johnsbury business supportive of the mission was Kingdom Kitchen Design. Owner Matthew Longley offered some design suggestions that were beneficial, said MacPherson.
He said he had an easy time getting businesses to support the Make-A-Wish project. “There was none of that ‘hold on while I check with my manager’ type thing,” he said.
Wakeham-Smith said she was impressed with the level of support MacPherson was able to gather to fulfill the wish.
“It was pretty incredible to see how well connected he was and how many people wanted to make Evelyn’s wish as special as possible,” she said.
A Job Well-done And Appreciated
Smith, who has been a wish-granter since 2010, was with the family at their home on the final day of work.
“There was lots of anticipation, excitement, peeking, and smiling on that last day as the finishing touches happened,” she said in an email. “We had a little celebration and photo session in the bathroom!”
That night, Smith said, she got a text from Amy that summed up the experience and the fulfilled wish: “It’s truly amazing,” Amy wrote.
Smith said she appreciates MacPherson for the quality of his work, but also for the way he responded to the need.
“Kregg is literally an angel disguised in a KM Custom Interiors sweatshirt,” she said. “He gave so much time, energy, and detail-oriented thought to this wish to ensure he was providing Evelyn and her parents with exactly the shower and bathroom they needed to make life easier for them.”
Meaningful Effort
Having been a part of granting nearly 30 wishes for children struggling with significant health needs, Smith said she always appreciates when community members like MacPherson step up to help grant a wish.
“The way communities rally around our wishes and wish kids, is a part of the wish process that always brings tears (the emotionally overwhelmed happy kind) to my eyes,” she wrote. “I am deeply moved by and grateful for the time, love, and care that people (like Kregg) so readily give to Make-A-Wish and to our wish families.”
For MacPherson’s part, he said the fulfillment of Evelyn’s wish is a great story, but his involvement was never to draw attention to himself or his business.
“This has nothing whatsoever to do with me promoting KM Customs,” he said. “I wanted to do something nice to help someone. I have a soft spot for children, especially when they’re not healthy.”
A father to 6-year-old Jaxson, who MacPherson took to the Strachan home on the final day of the job, MacPherson said it greatly impacted him to see Evelyn and how her parents worked to care for her.
“I couldn’t imagine being in the parents’ position and I wanted to make their lives easier,” said MacPherson. “The feeling that I got that day seeing them come and in and seeing that bathroom all done … I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”
