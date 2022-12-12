MONROE — In most North Country school districts, student enrollments have plummeted.
The Monroe Consolidated School District is an exception.
In the past 20 years, while state enrollment declined 20 percent and local enrollments dropped 30 percent on average, Monroe Consolidated’s K-8 population increased 50 percent.
It’s unclear why Monroe has bucked the trend.
Community members, however, point to a few factors that may help explain the town’s outlier status.
Brisk home sales appear to have changed the town’s makeup, as younger families replace older residents.
The generational turnover may have contributed to the town’s 10 percent population gain from 2010 to 2020, and may be why Monroe Consolidated’s first-grade class is its largest student cohort in at least 17 years.
Some of those young families arrived from away and may have sought relief during the pandemic, or drawn by the town’s low tax rate ($12.19 per $1,000), or wanted to take advantage of the town’s school choice status.
Monroe tuitions students in grades 9-12 to area high schools and is one of the few New Hampshire communities that feeds into St. Johnsbury Academy. The town offers bus service to SJA and this year sends 33 of 43 high school students to the Academy.
But the fact is, no one in Monroe is quite sure why student enrollment is on the rise.
“I can’t think of an exact reason why,” said Select Board member Justin Bradshaw. “It’s certainly not due to mass construction and development in town. There’s not much undeveloped land left. You might have ten new houses a year.”
Kaitlin Ward, the Monroe Consolidated School Board Chair, said the quality of life was a factor for her.
“As a parent myself, Monroe’s elementary school was a draw as well when I moved back here several years ago. I wanted my son (who is now at the Academy) to have the same educational experience that I did, in a small school where he was able to get personal attention,” she said.
MOST ENROLLMENTS DECLINING
New Hampshire public schools opened this fall with 22 percent fewer students than 20 years ago, according to the Department of Education.
Locally, the decline has been steeper.
Enrollment in North Country public schools plummeted more than 30 percent over the same period.
The reason for the decline is hard to pinpoint.
In a press release on Nov. 14, the Department of Education stated that New Hampshire’s low birth rate (second lowest in the country) and aging population (second oldest in the nation) were contributing factors.
In northern Grafton and Coos Counties, educators said that a housing shortage and mill/factory shutdowns have made matters worse.
“It is important for school leaders to understand how declining enrollment numbers may be impacting their districts and how to plan accordingly for the future,” said commissioner of education Frank Edelblut.
In Northumberland, where the shutdown of the paper mill has contributed to a 7 percent population decline from 2010 to 2020 and a 14.5 percent enrollment drop over the past decade, educators face a budget crunch.
This year Groveton High School will graduate its fourth class that began after the mill closed, noted superintendent Ronna HasBrouck.
“That industry is what substantially sustained the livelihood and way of life in the towns that contribute to our school district as they had known it for years. The loss of that way of life has dramatically impacted the businesses, housing, and school budgets,” HasBrouck said.
The White Mountains Regional School District, saw its population remain relatively stable during the last U.S. Census cycle, reported a 21 percent enrollment drop over the past ten years.
Enrollment projections by the New England School Development Council predict WMRSD’s enrollment will decline an additional 19 percent through 2033.
There are signs the enrollment decline is slowing in some areas.
After seeing its enrollment go down 32 percent since 2003, Littleton expects to maintain level enrollment over the next decade.
Although the town’s birth rate has declined from 63 per year from 2011-15 to 50 per year from 2016-20, NESDEC reported strong real estate and home sales in Littleton as younger people (many of them families with children) in-migrate to Littleton from urban areas.
NESDEC predicts a four percent enrollment increase, from 679 to 705 students, through 2031.
