There was some semblance of “normal” in Monroe last night.
Over 70 residents attended a socially-distanced and masked town meeting at the town hall.
Pairs of chairs were spaced over six feet apart, though most remained masked or double-masked during the meeting. A handful of the hall’s windows were opened to allow for extra airflow.
Denis Ward, the moderator, opened the meeting by saying that he was really proud of the community and their work over the past difficult year.
Ward read balloted voting results at the beginning of the town and school portions of the meeting. For the two contested elections — select board and school board — the incumbents won.
Selectman Oren Remick received 109 votes for a three-year seat while his challenger, Matthew Gibson, received 19. Remick, a race car driver who moved to town about five years ago with his family, has served on the select board for the past year.
Kaitlin Ward, school board chair, received 80 votes for a three-year seat while challenger Jess Chace received 40. Ward, who herself attended Monroe School, has been on the school board for the past three years.
During the meeting, which lasted just over two hours, only one warrant article failed.
Article 14 would have changed the town treasurer’s pay from an hourly rate of $18.26 to an annual stipend of $4,500, a figure chosen to “more closely match the comparable stipends paid by other, similarly-sized municipalities in New Hampshire.” However, the article also noted that last year the treasurer received $16,994.57 based on her hourly rate.
Selectman Justin Bradshaw spoke to the article along with several others addressing compensation that did pass. Bradshaw said the board has been trying to reassess the town’s pay structure and switch to a stipend system, especially for those whose hours they cannot easily verify.
Bradshaw said the board hoped the treasurer’s hours could decrease with the use of a check scanner but was not sure exactly how much time it would save.
“We understand this is a huge change from past compensation and don’t want to expect more work for less money,” said Bradshaw, encouraging townspeople to amend the article as they saw fit.
“We’ve been told that unless we can verify a reason why the town is paying this much [for a treasurer], we as a board are not doing our job,” said Bradshaw, who read out the stipend amounts and populations for various small N.H. towns, at the request of the townspeople.
Treasurer Monica Jaynes herself read a statement with tears in her eyes, speaking about her work over the past 26 years serving the town. Jaynes said she had been asked by the select board in recent executive sessions if she would still work for less pay.
“I am proud to be your town treasurer,” she said. “I have always helped in the office when needed and always been transparent. As for other towns, [their pay rate] is on them. They may have more than one financial person.”
Jaynes said that the selectmen had bullied her and that, while her lawyer agreed a set stipend made sense, she believed it should be set much higher.
Residents gave Jaynes a round of applause for her work and many questioned the article’s proposed pay disparity.
After some discussion on possible amendments that would raise the stipend, the article was instead brought to a voice vote as-is and rejected by the townspeople. The position will continue with the current hourly pay rate.
An article that would raise $3,500 to repair and paint the Grange Hall roof passed. Bradshaw said that though Grange Hall is not a town building, it is a major part of the town’s history.
“We thought it was the right thing to do if the town wants to donate the money,” he said.
Article two, which asked the town to raise $400,000 for the purchase of a new fire truck with $250,000 coming from a bond and the rest coming from the Fire Truck Capital Reserve Fund, passed by a ballot vote of 60 to 11.
With the purchase approved by residents, now the town starts the work of actually purchasing a new truck.
