The town of Monroe will be receiving $83,961 total in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act — half of which has already arrived.
According to Diane L. Gibson Smith, administrative assistant for the Monroe select board, the board is still weighing potential uses for the funds, most of them related to the town’s water system. The system services around 170 households in the southern part of Monroe, as well as town buildings.
“Most of what we think we can use those funds for are for the infrastructure on water,” Smith said on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re cautious on wanting to spread the wealth to make sure the whole town gets the benefit of it. Although, people do all use the town buildings.”
ARPA funds are earmarked mainly for investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure or covering costs of COVID-19 expenditures. However, Smith says the town is already pretty well set in terms of broadband.
Potential water projects for the town include a move to smart metering or electronic meter reading or a leak detection system.
“[Our water system] is in pretty good shape right now,” Smith said. “But various things would help the system to become better for the people who do utilize it.”
The select board will be meeting with the Granite State Rural Water Association to determine the best use of their ARPA funding and will finalize plans in the next couple of weeks.
“We didn’t get a ton of money, but enough to be able to do some things,” Smith said. “It’ll be very helpful.”
