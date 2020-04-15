For Brad Bailey, of Monroe, N.H., and his sister and two brothers, losing their mother to COVID-19 doesn’t seem real.
“It’s like out a nightmare,” said Bailey, who on Wednesday recounted his experience of loss during the pandemic after The Caledonian-Record reached out to him following his mother’s obituary. “I keep thinking I’m going to wake up.”
Angela Marie Bailey, 90, passed away April 10 at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, where she was transported by ambulance from an elderly care facility in Millbury after becoming critically ill with what was suspected to be the coronavirus. The test results were confirmed the next morning.
Angela became ill with the virus after her roommate contracted it and later died from it.
The loss of their mother was one thing.
The inability to have a normal grieving process was another.
When Bailey’s father, Harry Bailey, passed away in 2013, more than 500 people turned out for the funeral. His mother, then 83, insisted she stand up to greet each one, and did so for seven hours straight.
For her service, however, the coronavirus changed everything.
“There was no funeral, no wake, everyone stood 10 feet apart,” said Bailey, who with his wife, Julie, drove to Massachusetts on Tuesday for a graveside service. “She was Catholic and went to Mass every week and there was no Last Rites. All of that helps you heal. This leaves you feeling cold.”
Living near Angela in Massachusetts are Bailey’s sister, Lisa, and two brothers, Brian and Mark, the latter who had been his mother’s primary caretaker.
Three years ago, the point was reached where she had to live in the nursing home, Care One, in Millbury.
The last time Brad Bailey saw his mother was on March 28, with a visit with his son Jonathan, at time when nursing homes across the nation were being closed to visitors.
“We could only visit through the glass and we tried talking through the glass” said Bailey. “The next weekend, my brother said he’s worried because her roommate was taken to the hospital and has the virus. They didn’t tell my mother, but we knew there was a very good chance she had gotten it also.”
Care One quarantined her in her room.
“A week ago Sunday was the last time I talked with her, on the phone,” said Bailey. “She was very weak and said she didn’t feel right. My brother said, ‘We have to get her out.’”
The Massachusetts National Guard went into the home on Tuesday, April 7, to test Angela for the virus.
At that time, Care One, under emergency orders by the state to keep suspected virus patients from infecting others, wouldn’t send her to the hospital until they received the test results, but ultimately had to send her because of her worsening condition, said Bailey.
“We couldn’t see her, we couldn’t talk to her,” he said. “For two days we were told, ‘We don’t know what’s going to happen, we’re going to do our best.’”
Under normal circumstances, children are often with a parent at their father’s or mother’s last moment, said Bailey, who was with his brothers and sister when their father passed away.
“We couldn’t be there,” he said of his mother. “My brother said to the nurse, ‘Please tell her that we love her.’ My brother asked the priest if she could have Last Rites and he said, ‘We’re not letting anyone in.’ Any time a child can’t be with their mother or father when they take their last breath is brutal, and it was for all of us. It’s so hard.”
Angela passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Good Friday.
“The fact that she passed away on Good Friday is not lost on us,” said Bailey. “We are Catholics and we believe we will all be together again. I know that she was with dad and with her parents. It does give us some comfort.”
At the time of her passing, Angela did have some underlying health conditions and was 90, he said.
“We understand that, but at the same time to have her go the way she did is just horrible,” said Bailey.
Because of the state emergency orders, the Bailey family was told there could be no funeral, as had been planned at St. Mark’s Church in Sutton, across the street from the house in which they had grown up, the church where Mark had played organ for 50 years and where Bailey had been an altar boy.
“We didn’t have a wake,” he said. “At the burial, there could only be 10 people standing outside and we had to wear masks and gloves at the grave site and could not get out of our cars until we were instructed to do so.”
At the grave site was Bailey and his wife and his siblings and their significant others. A priest was there and the soloist was instructed to stand downwind when she sang.
“It lasted all of 15 minutes and we were instructed to go back into our cars, and then the grandchildren came out one by one and then went back in their cars,” said Bailey. “And then it was over. Everybody went back to where they came from. There was no mercy meal, no reception, nothing. We literally drove back from Sutton within an hour of getting there.”
Although everyone understands the emergency orders are in place to prevent virus spread, the service was made no less difficult, he said.
“It didn’t have the same feeling it would have under normal circumstances,” said Bailey. “It’s pretty hard to be overcome with emotion when you’re wearing surgical masks and gloves at the grave site.”
It is uncertain how many other residents at Care One contracted the virus, and the home would not say how many people have had it, he said.
By the time Angela was transported to the UMass Medical Center, it was too late, said Bailey.
“The only reason we found out her roommate had it is because her daughter called my brother,” said Bailey.
Mark is trying to make plans for a memorial Mass in place of a funeral for later this year, possibly in September, but those plans are in limbo as no one yet knows when the pandemic will subside and when churches and everything else will open back up, he said.
In addition to being a wife and a mother of three sons and a daughter, Angela Bailey was a musician, a substitute teacher, opened a beauty salon, and worked alongside her husband as a realtor in Sutton, Mass.
“She was very much a go-getter,” said Bailey.
Until the virus subsides, people with elderly parents and grandparents need to be careful because that is the most vulnerable population, he said.
Some reports conclude the virus originated in a wet, or animal, marketplace in China while other reports say it might have been the result of an accident in a Chinese laboratory, said Bailey.
“What could have been an accident in China traveled halfway across the world into my mother’s room in an elderly care facility, and that’s what she died from,” he said.
