Monroe Consolidated School will be starting the year with masks recommended, but not required.
“This will change if we have an increase in community spread,” wrote school board chair Kaitlin Ward in an email on Tuesday afternoon, noting that there are currently no COVID-19 cases in Monroe. “The decision was based on the guidelines provided by the state of New Hampshire, which includes a decision matrix for masks.”
The matrix shows masks as optional, though still recommended for people who want maximal protection for themselves and others, when there are sporadic cases within a facility and minimal to moderate levels of community transmission.
The school’s COVID-19 plan for the upcoming school year was presented to the Monroe school board during their regular meeting on Monday evening.
“We, plus a couple of parents who attended, asked questions before ultimately approving [the proposed plan] with no significant changes,” Ward said.
According to Ward, students at the PreK-8 school will be distanced three or more feet where possible indoors, further for music classes.
Next Thursday, Aug. 26, will be the first day of school for students who attend the Monroe School.
“As with last year, anything decided now could change at any time because it is very dependent on COVID in our area, and COVID is as unpredictable as ever,” wrote Ward.
The guidelines provided by the state also contain a protocol for close contact with a person with COVID-19, which will partially depend on vaccination status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.