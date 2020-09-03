Towns in Coos County aren’t the only communities experiencing issues involving Off-Highway Recreation Vehicles.

In northern Grafton County, the town of Monroe, after opening up municipal roads to OHRVs several years ago, has now closed all of them to OHRV traffic, citing ongoing issues such as underage drivers, speeding, no protective gear, and unregistered machines, according to the Aug. 11 selectmen’s meeting minutes.

