In an effort to make town roads that are also open to Off-Highway Recreational Vehicles (OHRVs) safer, selectmen in Monroe have adopted an OHRV policy with fines for violators.

It comes after all municipal roads, some of them open to the machines several years ago, were temporarily closed for 60 days beginning in August because of ongoing concerns about speeding, lack of rider protective gear, underage drivers, and un-registered machines.

