Short-term rentals, campgrounds (in certain areas) and temporary occupancy of RVs are now allowed in Monroe, following review by the appropriate town board.
The new regulations — three amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance — were approved by ballot vote last Tuesday and announced by Moderator Denis Ward during Town Meeting. None of the uses were previously permitted in Monroe.
The first amendment, which passed 95-58, allows the short-term rental of dwellings, rooms in a dwelling, a camper, RV or tiny home throughout town, following a “minor” site plan review.
The second, which passed 94-59, adds campgrounds as a permitted use in Zone C and as a use allowed by special exception in Zone B, following a site plan review process. The first two amendments fall under the jurisdiction of the town’s Planning Board.
The third amendment, which passed 94-58, allows occupancy of a registered camper, RV, or tiny home on wheels for up to six months after review by the select board for certain health and safety criteria. A Planning Board handout on the amendments explains that temporary occupancy may be necessary, for example, on a property while a new home construction project is occurring.
Treasurer’s Pay Adjusted On Select Board’s Second Try
While the vast majority of the warrant articles presented at Monroe’s annual town and school district meetings passed unanimously, one article — the town treasurer’s rate of pay — took about an hour of discussion and two separate ballot votes before its passage.
Monica Jaynes, who has served the town for almost three decades in the role, was previously paid an hourly rate of $18.26 for an unlimited number of hours. This resulted in $16,994.57 in wages in 2020 and $12,348.34 in 2021.
Last year, the select board recommended a warrant article that would have changed pay for the treasurer’s position to an annual stipend of $4,500, a figure chosen to “more closely match the comparable stipends paid by other similarly-sized municipalities in New Hampshire.” The motion was voted down at Town Meeting 2021 by voice vote.
This year, the select board recommended a warrant article that successfully changed the treasurer’s pay to an annual stipend of $7,500 starting Jan. 1, 2023. A stipend of $7,500 will also be paid for the remainder of 2022.
The lengthy discussion on the article included a ballot vote to pass over the issue (which failed 27-45), praise for Jaynes’ work by town residents and Select Board Member Justin Bradshaw, questions about possible inefficiencies and insistence by the select board that a salary needed to be set.
“I don’t know if I’m flattered,” Jaynes said. “You’re spending more time on this article than we did the whole school budget.”
After an hour of discussion and a second ballot vote, the article passed 40-30. It was noted that this rate of pay applies to whoever is elected Town Treasurer, no matter their level of experience or the number of hours they work.
Jaynes’ reelection to the one-year treasurer position was announced earlier in the meeting. She received 95 votes to challenger Audrey DiMatties’ 59 votes.
Incumbent Select Board Member John Blanchard, who ran unopposed, was re-elected for a three-year term.
Incumbent school board members, Robert Regis and James Lang, both ran unopposed and were also re-elected.
The school district’s $3,963,536 budget was approved unanimously by the 70 townspeople in attendance at Town Meeting. The town’s $1,074,109 operating budget was also approved unanimously, along with a number of articles that add to various capital reserve funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.