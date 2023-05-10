Montague, Lenzini Named St. Johnsbury Academy Top Scholars

St. Johnsbury Academy announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.
Theodora Montague of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, has been named valedictorian. This year’s salutatorian is Nathan Lenzini, also of St. Johnsbury.
During her four years at the Academy, Montague completed thirteen Advanced Placement (AP) classes, is an AP Scholar, and will receive an AP Diploma. In addition to academic-based classes like Latin, Calculus & Trigonometry, AP English, AP European History, and AP U.S. History, courses she credits with shaping her as an individual and learner, the Woodworking class she took in the fall is one of the courses she has enjoyed the most because it was so different from her typical academic pursuits and allowed her to “make something from scratch and transform rough lumber into beautiful boxes and tables.”
In 2020, Montague presented original scientific research on the showy lady’s slipper’s flowers at the American Junior Academy of Science conference. She is also a Coolidge Scholarship finalist, a Coolidge senator, a St. Anselm College Book Award recipient, a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist, and was one of three SJA seniors, including Salutatorian Nathan Lenzini, to be selected as a United States Presidential Scholars Program candidate. Montague has been a four-year member of the Scholar’s Bowl, serving as the team captain this year. She is also on the Math Team, a member of the Student Government, as well as one of the Colwell Center Scholars. She has also played on the school’s Ultimate Frisbee team.
Outside of school, Montague has tutored Algebra 1 and 2, worked as a software developer in Python for her father’s software company, and still dances ballet in the same studio where she started when she was five.
Montague plans to attend St. John’s College in the fall to pursue a Liberal Arts degree.
Salutatorian Nathan Lenzini has been a member of The Hilltones, the school’s premier singing group, and has been accepted to several audition-based music festivals. He is also a self-taught piano player and plays the piano and keyboard with the Jazz Band. Lenzini has served as president of the Class Council each of his four years and a member of the Student Government, serving as vice president the last two years.
Academically, Lenzini has taken eleven AP classes and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Scholar’s Bowl team, and is a National Merit Scholarship Semifinalist. He is an AP Scholar and will receive an AP Diploma at graduation. He has also taken courses like guitar and Java to challenge himself and learn new skills. During the past three summers, he worked for Montague’s father, focusing on developing, improving, and maintaining web-based software.
Athletically, Lenzini has been a four-year member of the Cross-Country team, earning three Varsity letters and the Coach’s Award in 2019. He competed at Nationals with the team in Texas last fall after helping SJA to win their second state title in as many years. Additionally, he has been a member of the Nordic Ski team all four years and the Track and Field team in the spring, earning two more team state titles in 2021 and 2022.
Lenzini will be attending McGill University in Montreal in the fall. He plans to study physics.
“Nathan and Theodora have been distinguishing themselves throughout their careers at the Academy, so I am not surprised that they have earned these honors,” said Headmaster Sharon Howell. “We talk a lot about students’ academic accomplishments, and all the activities they have engaged in, and that is certainly easy to do with Nathan and Theodora. But to me, it is still more meaningful to know the unfailing kindness, work ethic, and good citizenship they both have exhibited day after day during a difficult few years. I am grateful to them for their leadership, and look forward to hearing from them on Commencement Day.”
St. Johnsbury Academy’s Commencement Exercises will be held June 5, 2023, on Fairbanks Field at 10:00 AM.
