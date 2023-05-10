Montague, Lenzini Named St. Johnsbury Academy Top Scholars
Buy Now

Theodora Montague (left) of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, has been named Valedictorian for the St. Johnsbury Academy Class of 2023. Nathan Lenzini, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, is Salutatorian.

St. Johnsbury Academy announced the valedictorian and salutatorian for the Class of 2023.

Theodora Montague of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, has been named valedictorian. This year’s salutatorian is Nathan Lenzini, also of St. Johnsbury.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments