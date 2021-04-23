ST. JOHNSBURY — A months-long project to address soil contamination and air quality is wrapping up under and around Palmer Bros. Dry Cleaning on Eastern Avenue.
It’s an environmental project Frank Rothe knew would be required when he bought the Palmer Bros. business from Charlie Palmer eight years ago. Rothe said he’s glad to finally have it done.
“It’s just a black cloud that’s always been there,” he said. “you knew it was coming.”
Chemical contaminants related to dry cleaning solvents were found in the soil beneath the dry cleaning building at 179 Eastern Ave. and in the alleyway between the dry cleaners and Harry Byrne’s property next door. Air quality tests in the Byrne property showed traces of the chemical.
The project to address those concerns was propelled into action following the 2017 discovery of trace amounts of chemicals related to dry cleaning solvents in the air within the former state office building down the road from Palmer Bros. Rothe said there was some initial finger-pointing directed up hill to Palmer Bros. after the chemical discovery was made at 67-72 Eastern Ave.
As it turned out the building once occupied by workers from several state agencies itself once housed a dry cleaning operation.
“The engineers who did the soil sampling here (Palmer Bros.) said there is no evidence of contamination from here affecting the building down the street,” Rothe said.
But the discovery at the former state office building caused the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to take a closer look at several areas of Eastern Avenue to include Palmer Bros.
“That was the catalyst” for the extensive work in and around his business, Rothe said.
Ransom Consulting, based in Portsmouth, N.H., was hired to plan and oversee the project, with a crew from National Response Corporation (NRC) performing the ground work. Crews began in mid-December and continued through this week. Rothe said he believes the NRC crew is done with his project. On Thursday Carroll Concrete delivered cement into the basement of Palmer Bros. to replace contaminated concrete that had been removed by NRC. Carroll Concrete employee, Brandon Whalen said he expected as much as 10 yards worth of cement would be flowing through a hose extension into the basement.
Rothe said the fact contaminants were found in the soil is not a surprise. Palmer Bros. goes back nearly 110 years and for much of its past people were unaware of the environmental impacts of cleaning solvents.
“In the past there were no laws, no rules, no regulations,” he said. “They would pull up out here with the delivery truck with the (liquid) chemicals and run a hose from the truck to the building tank downstairs. Stuff would run down the street, run down the sidewalks and nobody thought anything of it.”
To clean up the site, activity outside and inside the Palmer Bros. and Byrne buildings was constant on most weekdays for the past four months. Despite the presence of workers, trucks and trailers being filled with concrete and soil, Rothe said the disruption to his business was minimal.
“They were very professional and really knew what they were doing,” he said about the NRC crew. “They made every accommodation they could.”
Byrne’s four apartment tenants did need to be relocated for a short time during the work.
Tenant Cindy McCullock said she is glad the work is finally done. She said she especially would not miss the noise from a machine that sounded like a giant vacuum.
Mitigation Plan
The plan for the properties was outlined by Ransom Consulting as follows:
• The targeted excavation and removal of accessible chlorinated VOC-impacted soils (PCE and breakdown products) in the alleyway, the vicinity of the former PCE tank in the basement of the Palmer building, and possibly other areas of the Palmer building;
• Cleaning and removal of sludge/sediment from the trench drains, floor drains, and other sediment accumulation areas located throughout the Palmer basement;
• Installation of a soil venting system in the vicinity of the former PCE tank in the basement of the Palmer building and in the alley between the Palmer and Byrne properties; and
• Sealing weathered stone and mortar foundation walls and floor penetrations within the Palmer and Byrne buildings, along with accessible portions of the basement ceiling of the Byrne building.
Rothe bought the business from Charlie Palmer, a third-generation owner who, after graduating from UVM in the 1970s, inherited the business from his father, Cy, who had taken it over from his father, Cecil.
The building is still owned by Palmer. Insurance coverage by both Palmer as building owner and Rothe as business owner is responsible for the bill.
Rothe said there are no hazardous chemicals used in the dry cleaning process anymore, but when he took over, chemicals associated with the soil contaminants were still being used.
He said it’s a relief that the soil and air quality concerns have been addressed.
As far as business operations, the dry cleaning business has been hit hard by the work changes associated with COVID-19, Rothe said.
“Business is terrible; everybody’s home working in their underwear,” Rothe said. “They don’t need dry cleaning.”
To offset some of that loss, Rothe said Palmer Bros. has started doing laundry service for bed and breakfast establishments and vacation homes.
