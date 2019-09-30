Samuel Gile, 29, of Montpelier, was cited for allegedly driving on a suspended license on Route 2 Sept. 22.
Vermont State Police in Lunenburg said they conducted a traffic stop around 10 a.m. for a motor vehicle violation. In the subsequent investigation, troopers allegedly discovered Gile had a suspended license.
