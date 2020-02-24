Lynn Commo, a 54-year-old Montpelier woman, was reportedly involved in an accident on a snowmobile resulting in broken ribs. According to a report, Commo was traveling south on a snowmobile trail near VT Route 100 in Troy when she suffered her injury. Police said it occurred on an elevated portion of the trail.
Commo was transported via helicopter to UVM Medical Center for the injury.
