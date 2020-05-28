Rain or shine, a monument in Courthouse Park, newly inscribed with the names of St. Johnsbury men killed in military action during war time since World War II, will be dedicated at noon on Saturday.
Sixty-five years ago the town’s American Legion Post 58 dedicated the monument, a nine-foot-tall slab of marble with the names of 47 men from St. Johnsbury who died while serving their country during WWII. On Saturday, Legion members will turn their attention to the other side of the marble on which three names have been added, reflecting loss of life in wars since WWII. They are Sgt. Paul D. Lacroix, SP4 Bruce A. Paquette and 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin. Lacroix (1970) and Paquette (1967) were killed in Vietnam. Fortin was killed in Iraq in 2009.
The official unveiling of the new stone work, done by Tom Gandin, of Gandin Bros. Inc in South Ryegate, and dedication will be the culmination of a process that began several months ago. Community member Jim Herold got things moving, the American Legion embraced the idea and Fortin’s father, Martin Fortin joined the effort.
“I’m grateful it’s getting done,” said Martin Fortin. “Everybody’s worked so hard to get this done even through this whole coronavirus thing.”
The sandblasting work accomplished in one day by Gandin on Wednesday transformed a previously smooth marble surface into a tribute, complete with inscribed conflict names, names of the men and stars, as well as six bronze seals: the Great Seal of the United States and seals for each of the country’s military branches.
On Saturday, the monument will be draped by an American flag that was presented to Martin and Betsy Fortin by the Army following their son’s death. The flag will be pulled off the stone in an official unveiling and will be folded by Legion members and returned to the Fortins.
“I am so highly honored to be a part of this,” said Angela Marshall, commander of American Legion Post 58. “It definitely brings chills and brings tears to your eyes. It’s the most amazing experience I’ve ever been involved in.”
The Legion will provide a Color Guard for the dedication. Legion member Debi Smith will play taps on a bugle.
Martin Fortin has asked local Pastor Rick Menard to give the benediction and asked his cousin, Van-George Belanger, a retired Army colonel who lives in Monroe, and Kevin Biggie, a lieutenant colonel with the Vermont National Guard to say a few words. Menard was once Joey Fortin’s taekwondo instructor. Biggie, of St. Johnsbury, was a major at the time of Joey Fortin’s death and was tasked with delivering the news of his death to the family.
Biggie said he is honored to be a part of the dedication on Saturday.
“It’s very important to me,” he said. Reflecting on Joey Fortin’s death and his role in communicating the tragic news, Biggie said, “it’s not a distant faraway thing; it affects us right here in St. Johnsbury. To be a part of memorializing Joey is an honor.”
The work on the monument is being paid for by private contributions raised for the effort. Martin Fortin expressed gratitude to everyone who gave money to make the memorial a reality.
“Betsy and I are ready for this,” he said. “I’ve been wanting for this for a long time. Everybody that gave their life for this town, as well as their country should be recognized.”
2ND LT. JOSEPH FORTIN
Joey Fortin graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 2004 and was a a 2008 graduate of Rogers Williams University in Bristol, R.I. He married Nicquelle Desilets (now Timson), of St. Johnsbury. His parents, Betsy and Martin, also live in St. Johnsbury.
While serving as an officer in Iraq in August 2009, the 22-year-old Fortin was killed while leading a combat patrol on the Baghdad-Diyala Highway. His vehicle struck an improvised explosive device and he died instantly.
At the time, he was stationed at the Joint Security Station in Istiqual, Iraq, serving as a fire support officer for the 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment of the 1st Calvary Division. He and his soldiers protected local farmers, improved infrastructure and helped develop local governments along the Tigris River.
He was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Combat Action Badge. He was buried with full military honors at Mount Cavalry Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
SGT. PAUL D. LACROIX
Paul Lacroix was a 1964 graduate of St. Johnsbury Academy. He had attended UVM and Lyndon State College. He served two years in the Army, including one year in Vietnam before he was discharged. He later re-enlisted in the Army and returned to the fight in Vietnam. Before returning to war, he married Roberta Campbell. Her last name is now Tanner and she lives in Lyndonville.
Lacroix died on Dec. 18, 1970 on a river reconnaissance mission.
His name will be the second one from his family to be carved into the marble. His uncle, Paul E. Lacroix, was a Marine fighting the Japanese in WWII when he was killed close to his 18th birthday in January 1944. Paul’s name appears with those men killed during WWII.
SPC. BRUCE PAQUETTE
Bruce Armand Paquette was born on July 11, 1944. He had attended St. Johnsbury Trade School and was drafted into the Army on Jan. 4, 1967. In June 1964, he married Nancy McFarland.
He began his tour on July 25, 1967. He had the rank of Specialist Four. He served with 4th Infantry Division, 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry, B Company. On Oct. 13, 1967, he died from a wound received in combat near the demilitarized zone.
A Caledonian-Record front page report noting Paquette’s death stated that he “had completed a two-week course in non-commissioned officers school only two weeks before he suffered the fatal wound.”
The remains of both Paquette and Lacroix are buried at St. Johnsbury Center Cemetery. Their names appear on the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial in Washington, D.C.
