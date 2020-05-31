ST. JOHNSBURY — Taps, a 21-gun salute and spoken tributes marked Saturday’s ceremony to three local men whose names were inscribed on a war memorial in St. Johnsbury’s courthouse park.
Sgt. Paul D. Lacroix, SP4 Bruce A. Paquette and 2nd Lt. Joseph D. Fortin are the three new names added to the side of the monument facing the courthouse. Lacroix (1970) and Paquette (1967) were killed in Vietnam. Fortin was killed in Iraq in 2009.
Rocky Lacroix of American Legion Post 58 in St. Johnsbury, and Martin D. Fortin, father of “Joey” Fortin, made brief remarks starting off the noon ceremony. Pastor Rick Menard of New Beginnings Church in St. Johnsbury offered a prayer and recalled having Joey Fortin as a taekwondo student.
It was an emotional day, and the approximately 50-60 in attendance were also reminded that it was a mournful day as well. Van-George Belanger, a retired Army colonel who lives in Monroe, N.H., recalled while fighting back tears the difficulty of informing the Fortin family of Joey’s passing. “From the sand dunes of Iraq to the rice paddies of Vietnam, these three names represent the best of our country,” he said.
Also speaking was Lt. Col. Kevin Biggie of St. Johnsbury, a 27-year veteran with the Vermont National Guard who mentioned his connection with bringing home the remains of Army Sgt. Tristan Southworth, 21, of West Danville following his 2010 passing in Afghanistan.
That led to the unveiling of the monument. Col. Belanger recalled that there had been a cemetery there before the cemetery was moved to make way for construction of the courthouse. Rocky Lacroix (no relation to Joey Lacroix) and Post 58 Cmdr. Angela Marshall did the honors to the applause of the crowd.
The Legion provided a Color Guard for the occasion. In his closing remarks Lacroix mentioned community members Jim Herold and Dana Gray of The Caledonian-Record as key contributors to the effort.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, family members planted flowers around the base of the monument.
There are 47 names on the opposite side of the monument representing the St. Johnsbury residents who were killed in military action during World War II. The monument was originally installed May 30, 1955.
