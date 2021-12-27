LITTLETON — Nearly three years after purchasing the 192-megawatt Moore Dam hydroelectric station, built in 1956 and the largest conventional hydro-power dam in New England, Great River Hydro is embarking on a big upgrade, one to improve energy efficiency that also carries an extra tax payment to the town.
The nucleus of what is called the minimum flow project is a new 4.7-megawatt turbine unit — part of an overall investment of several million dollars — that is projected to go into service in the summer of 2022 to more efficiently generate hydro-power and provide conservation flows downstream along the Connecticut River.
The current turbine system is less than ideal, Scott Hall, CEO for GRH, said during a tour of the dam on Dec. 17 that included District One Executive Councilor Joe Kenney and New Hampshire Department of Energy Commissioner Jared Chicoine.
“It’s kind of like taking the kids to school in an 18-wheeler diesel,” he said. “You don’t really need it. It’s not that efficient.”
By turning to the smaller unit, while using the same unit of water and amount of flow in the river, greater efficiency is realized and makes the investment well worth it, said Hall.
Putting the water through a smaller unit is on the order of 90-plus-percent more efficient versus 30 or 40 percent more efficient, said Scott Norrie, assistant area manager for GRH.
“It’s about using that water at the right time,” said Hall.
GRH representatives called hydro-power “the original green technology.”
“It’s one of the opportunities to expand our carbon-free output, “said Hall.
The power generated by the Moore Dam goes onto the regional grid and is balanced out with other energy sources by ISO-New England, which manages the New England region’s bulk electric system, and helps to reduce demand for oil and helps reduce energy costs, said Norrie.
In April 2019, the Massachusetts-based GRH, a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, a private equity firm, entered into a five-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement with the town of Littleton that sets GRH’s annual payment to the town at $4.059 million.
That agreement puts the total value of the Moore Dam property at $193 million and runs through 2024, after which the property will be reassessed.
The agreement also recognizes that the new minimum flow unit will add value to the dam, which will result in an extra $100,000 in GRH’s annual PILOT payment to the town once it is up and running.
The property is well known to many local residents.
Around Moore Dam are 8,000 acres of land, nearly all of it held in third-party conservation easements and offering recreation opportunities from boating and kayaking to hunting and fishing.
The forest management agreements are little changed since the 1950s, said Brandon Kibbe, director of business development and legislative affairs for GRH.
In New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine, GRH pays taxes in 52 communities in three states, said Hall.
In New Hampshire, the state owns the water and GRH uses it.
“We have a whole team that manages the water,” said Hall.
Before the Moore Dam was built, there was a series of waterfalls at the dam site with a 300-foot elevation drop.
In all, the falls ran for 15 miles, hence the then-common name “15 Mile Falls.”
The ensuing hydro-power at the Moore Dam works when water flows through the dam and spins the turbine and copper coils generate electricity.
“The technology really hasn’t changed from day one,” said Hall.
In addition to the new 4.7-megawatt unit, the minimum flow project will also entail a new substation, expected to improve grid reliability, between Route 18 and Interstate 93 that will replace the existing substation at the dam that is aging out and would otherwise have to be shut off during the project’s construction.
Most of the substation is owned by National Grid.
The minimum flow project, which also received a $160,000 grant from the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission that is administered by the New Hampshire Department of Energy, is “beyond shovel-ready” and is just awaiting final approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as well as water quality waivers, said Hall.
“It should be commercial this summer,” he said. “This unit will run 24/7.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.