Moore Voted Select Board Chairman

The St. Johnsbury Select Board meets at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center on Monday, March 9, 2020. From left are Jeff Moore, Tim Angell, Kevin Oddy, Dennis Smith and Brendan Hughes.

Local businessman Jeff Moore was voted in as chairman of the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday.

Moore was nominated for the position by selectman Tim Angell. The motion was seconded by selectman Brendan Hughes. Moore was unopposed for the leadership position and was elected by a unanimous vote.

