Moose Crossings Are Frequent In The NEK

MONTPELIER — Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season.
“Motorists hit 36 moose on Vermont highways during 2022 and 41 so far this year,” said Game Warden Major Justin Stedman. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”
Moose are a threat to motorists, but Fish & Wildlife recommends these measures to avoid hitting them:
Always be aware of the danger - moose cross the road randomly, as well as at their regular crossings.
Increase roadside awareness and reduce speed when you see MOOSE CROSSING signs along the highway. When on secondary roads, the recommended speed is 40 mph or less in these moose crossing areas.
Drive defensively. Moose are more active at night and early morning, and they are difficult to see because of their dark color.
If motorists see a moose ahead, slow down or stop. Trying to speed past them before they can move can be a serious mistake.
Fish & Wildlife also mentioned several Northeast Kingdom roads as most frequented by moose:
-Rt. 105, Island Pond to Bloomfield.
-Rt. 114, East Burke to Canaan.
-Rt. 2, Lunenburg to East St. Johnsbury.
-Interstate 91, Sheffield Heights.
-Interstate 89, Bolton to Montpelier.
-Rt. 12, Worcester to Elmore.
-Rt 118, Belvidere Corners and the Rt. 109 intersection.
