Moose Crossings Are Frequent In The NEK
Fish & Wildlife cautions drivers that moose are more likely to be crossing Vermont roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning. (VTF&W photo by Benjamin Young)

MONTPELIER — Drivers need to be alert and cautious because moose are on the move, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Moose are more likely to be crossing roadways at this time of year, especially after dark or early in the morning because this is breeding season.

“Motorists hit 36 moose on Vermont highways during 2022 and 41 so far this year,” said Game Warden Major Justin Stedman. “We are asking drivers to be especially careful and for people to enjoy watching moose from a distance. Moose can be unpredictable and dangerous if you get too close and they feel cornered or get irritated.”

