ST. JOHNSBURY — For the second time in 10 months, the Moose Lodge in St. Johnsbury was victimized by a burglary.
According to a report by Trooper Sean Brennan, the crime at the Portland Street lodge happened between 10 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. on Wednesday. The trooper noted that there is evidence of forced entry and items were stolen.
This is the second burglary the Moose Lodge has had this year. On Jan. 11, two thieves broke into the building and wheeled a 500-pound safe out, loading it into a truck. Video surveillance recorded the criminals loading the safe into the back of a truck. The also stole the hand truck used to wheel the safe to the truck.
In the January burglary, the lodge lost a lot of cash.
Regarding the crime from Tuesday night, Trooper Brennan is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Brennan at 802-222-4680 or email at sean.brennan@vermont.gov.
