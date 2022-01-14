More Cases Identified In St. J Prison, Regional Cases Near New Peak

The Vermont Department of Corrections announced four additional incarcerated individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at Northeast Regional Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
The inmates were symptomatic and resided in the same building as the five other recent cases identified at NECC.
The St. Johnsbury prison continues to be on lockdown and contact tracing is underway. DOC and the Department of Health is planning follow-up testing for the facility, as well as others in the state that have also seen cases.
There are currently 9 positive inmates in St. Johnsbury and 17 statewide according to the latest data released by DOC and Rachel
DOC also has 65 positive staff members currently, with 15 at NECC in St. Johnsbury and 10 at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. A total of six correctional facilities, six field offices, and the Vermont Correctional Academy are impacted by positive cases now.
The most recent updates by the Health Department indicated the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant is hitting the Northeast Kingdom harder than earlier data suggested
The latest information released Friday by the Health Department shows there were 102 cases in the NEK on Wednesday and 43 cases thus far identified from tests conducted in the region on Thursday. However the Health Department adds cases to previous days as the data and test results are processed and the further adjustment of earlier days has pushed the regional daily average back up to over 64 cases per day.
This is just shy of the NEK’s record of averaging 65 cases per day reached on Nov. 12.
There have now been 8,774 total cases reported in the Northeast Kingdom with 3,652 in Caledonia, 4,182 in Orleans and 940 in Essex.
The region’s rate of vaccination remains at 62% in Essex, 76% in Orleans and 77% in Caledonia for a portion of the eligible population receiving at least 1 dose. The rate is 58%, 71% and 72% respectively for fully vaccinated.
