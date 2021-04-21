More Charges Filed In Connection With Portland Street Drug Investigation

Charges have been filed against another suspect in connection with a St. Johnsbury residence officials say has been the site of illegal drug use and drug trafficking.
Cindy M. Crooks, 34, of Lyndonville is now facing charges of felony fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor charges of providing false information to a police officer and possession of narcotics. Crooks did not appear in Caledonia Superior Court for arraignment on the charges as directed on Monday.
Judge Michael J. Harris then issued an arrest warrant for Crooks with bail set at $1,000.
Caledonia Superior Court
According to court documents, Crooks was behind the wheel of a Subaru that was stopped by police at 12:57 a.m. on Jan. 8. after pulling out of 619 Portland Street in St. Johnsbury.
“This address is known to be involved in the sale and use of narcotics,” wrote St. Johnsbury Police Ofc. Robert Gerrish in his affidavit filed in support of the charges.
Police said the car was pulled over for license plate violations.
“Crooks had what appeared to be a glass drug pipe in her lap as well as her cell phone,” wrote Ofc. Gerrish in his report. Police later searched the car and said they found 200 mg of the narcotic fentanyl.
Police said local contractor Shawn Rich, 42, of St. Johnsbury was in the back seat of the car. Rich has already been charged with cocaine possession in connection with the incident. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge. Police said a second passenger in Crooks’ car was identified as Kevin Reynolds, 36, who was the subject of an active felony arrest warrant for grand larceny and unlawful trespass of an occupied dwelling.
619 Portland Street was raided by St. Johnsbury Police several weeks after Crooks was stopped.
The operation, which also involved the Northern Drug Task Force, The Essex County Sheriff’s Department, the ATF and FBI, led to the seizure of 84 grams of fentanyl and 190 grams of crack cocaine.
Police said they also found $7,567 in cash in the house and 11 firearms including two AR-15 rifles and handguns which had the serial numbers filed off. Police also located a suspect now being charged in connection with an unsolved drug-related shooting on Lafeyette Street earlier this year.
If convicted of all the charges Crooks faces a possible sentence of up to 32 years in prison and $4,000 in fines.
