More Child Porn Charges Against Hardwick Man

More child pornography charges have been filed by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office against a Hardwick man.
Travis Lathe-Godfrey, 26, pleaded not guilty to 11 new counts of felony possession of child sex abuse materials in Caledonia Superior Court on Wednesday.
In November of 2021, Lathe-Godfrey pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court to a charge of promoting a recording of sexual conduct by a child by sharing via Facebook Messenger an image of a child being sexually assaulted by a man. The new charges stem from searches of Lathe-Godrey’s digital devices last year.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Wednesday, Caledonia Superior Court Judge Justin Jiron heard a request by Assistant Attorney General John D.G. Waszak that he set bail of $25,000 on Lathe-Godfrey.
“Given the weight of the evidence - there are 11 new additional charges the defendant wasn’t charged with in November,” said Waszak. “Perhaps he was hoping we would not locate these items - over a thousand similar items if you read the affidavit and the forensic report.”
Waszak also noted that in addition to the child pornography allegations, Lathe-Godfrey still has a pending 2019 charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with an 8-year-old girl.
But the judge said Lathe-Godfrey has complied with his prior conditions of release and has given no indication that he is a risk of flight.
“The fact that he already had several charges pending and has apparently not tried to leave the state or evade prosecution - I’m not going to impose bail at this time,” said Judge Jiron.
Lathe-Godfrey was instead released by the judge on several conditions including court orders that he not have contact with children under 16 - except for his own children but only when their mother is present. Lathe-Godfrey also cannot access the Internet unless it’s for work, medical or legal reasons. He’s also prohibited from loitering in places where minors under the age of 16 congregate including parks, playgrounds and schools.
The evidence by police supporting the current charges are part of the same investigation that resulted in the November charges in Orleans Superior Court. For this reason, the Caledonia case may be transferred to Orleans.
Lathe-Godfrey is facing a possible sentence of up to 65 years in prison if convicted of all of the child pornography charges.
