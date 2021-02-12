More Clinics Coming To NEK As State Prepares To Expand Vaccination Eligibility

Vermont officials made several announcements during Friday’s media briefing about the state’s vaccination program, including noting additional vaccination providers in the Northeast Kingdom.
Agency of Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced vaccinations will be opened up to the next age bracket of 70 and above starting Tuesday. Appointments for those in this new group can be made starting Tuesday at 8:15 a.m. online or by phone with the Health Department, or through partnering pharmacy websites as well.
In addition, Smith said more vaccination partners would be added in the Northeast Kingdom, including Newport EMS, which will help with vaccinating the home-bound in Orleans County, and North Country Hospital, which will be vaccinating 70-plus starting next week.
Smith also said Walgreens Pharmacy would be is coming online with 20 locations around the state, and is scheduling appointments now for 75-plus, and will begin scheduling appointments for 70-plus on Tuesday just as the Health Department and Kinney Drug will be doing.
Smith said at this point 38 percent of Vermonters, 75 and above have received at least their first dose and many more are scheduled to receive their first dose soon.
NEK Vaccinations
While the statewide average for the 75-plus is at 38.3 percent, not all of the NEK meets the state average. In Caledonia County, 45.5 percent of those 75-plus have received their first dose, while in Orleans County it’s 35.5 percent, and in Essex County it’s 21.1 percent.
Essex County has both the lowest level of vaccination for those 75-plus, as well as vaccination overall, which is at 6.4 percent of the county’s total population, compared to the statewide average of 12.5 percent.
According to the state’s vaccination dashboard, as of Friday morning, 338 people in Essex County had received at least their first dose; 2,384 people in Orleans County had received at least their first dose, constituting 10.6 percent of the population, which is tied with Windham County for the second-lowest rate in the state; 2,950 people in Caledonia County had received at least their first dose for an 11.8 percent vaccination rate. The statewide average is at 12.5 percent.
When the vaccination program opens up to those 70-plus they will be able to receive vaccinations at the next available slots and some in that age group could begin receiving their first dose as soon as next week even, said Smith.
“Phase 3 with an age grouping of 70 or old is smallest of the age group with 33,200 Vermonters,” said Smith. “We should be able to register, schedule, and ultimately vaccinate this age group relatively quickly before moving on to those Vermonters 65 years or older, which will be called phase 4.”
According to Health Department data, there are about 1,800 people in Caledonia County, 460 in Essex County and 1,700 in Orleans County in the 70-74 age bracket.
NEK New Cases
There have been six-straight days of new cases in the single digits for the NEK and the regional total now stands at 916 cases since the pandemic began. Caledonia County has seen 380 cases, Orleans 393 and Essex 143.
During the media briefing, Friday Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine warned that a recent study of Burlington wastewater suggested a concerning variant of the coronavirus may have been detected there and the Health Department is looking to confirm its presence through genetic sequencing of testing samples. He urged residents to continue to observe the mitigation measures of wearing masks, distancing and not gathering with other households.
