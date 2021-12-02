More Criminal Charges Dismissed In Orleans County Due To Violations of Speedy Trial Rights

The criminal case dismissals just keep coming for St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh.
Orleans County Judge Robert A. Mello has tossed six more cases pending against Sleigh’s clients due to violations of the defendants’ speedy trial rights. That brings the total to 12 case dismissals following Sleigh’s motion earlier this year to dismiss pre-pandemic charges pending against more than 30 of his clients.
The motions are being reviewed by Judge Mello on a case-by-case basis following a day-long hearing in early November in which Sleigh argued that his clients were suffering unnecessarily from the delay in resolving in their cases and being denied their constitutional rights.
On Thursday, Sleigh clients George Azur, Ryan D. Brewster, Patrick Michael Smith, Kyle Perry, Benjamin Marcoux and Charles Hammond all had their cases dismissed by Judge Mello.
Azur had been charged with drunken driving in January of 2020 and Brewster was charged in May of 2019 with drunken driving, test refusal, gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and providing false information to a police officer.
Smith was charged in February of 2020 with drunken driving. Perry was charged in July of 2019 with drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident and Marcoux was charged in November of 2019 with drunken driving and felony gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Hammond had been charged in December of 2019 with drunken driving and test refusal.
They join Sleigh clients Matthew Geoffrey, Raymond Geoffrey, Christian Goulet, Luke Gosselin, Jared Lefebvre and Eric Brigham who had their cases dismissed by Judge Mello earlier this week.
The Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office has opposed Sleigh’s motions.
