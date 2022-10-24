The charges are mounting against a 20-year-old Colombian National charged with drug trafficking who was arrested after a shooting in St. Johnsbury late last week.
But his defense attorney told the court she wants her client to be treated as a youthful offender.
Tomas Gomez Salazar, 20, who lives in North Weymouth, Mass., pleaded not guilty on Monday in Caledonia Superior Court to a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking and three other misdemeanor charges.
Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski asked the court to keep the $20,000 bail Salazar was jailed on last week. But Judge Justin P. Jiron dropped the bail to $7,500. The bail was posted Monday afternoon so Salazar could return to Massachusetts and live with his parents under a 24-hour curfew. However, Vermont authorities have no way of enforcing the curfew in Massachusetts.
Caledonia Superior Court
“We have no way to ensure his compliance with respect to these conditions,” said State’s Attorney Zaleski. “And frankly, I’m not convinced that the cash posted is going to ensure his appearance.”
Salazar was accused by police on Friday of fentanyl trafficking and providing false information after he was apprehended on Thursday night in a car that witnesses say fled the scene of a shooting at 72 Maple Street in St. Johnsbury.
But more charges developed once Salazar was jailed over the weekend.
According to court documents, St. Johnsbury Police transported Salazar to Northeast Correctional Complex (NECC) at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. But just after midnight, police got a call back from the jail.
“I was advised by dispatch that Supervisor Jeremy Macomber from the NECC called and requested I come back to the jail as they had located what they believed was crack cocaine in the shoe of Gomez Salazar,” wrote Ofc. Steven Hartwell in his report. “I responded back to the jail and collected three off white powdery rocks from Officer Macomber and transported them to the police department where they tested positive for the presence of cocaine base.”
That led to the addition of two new misdemeanor charges against Salazar including possession of cocaine and transportation of drugs into a detention facility.
State’s Attorney Zaleski argued for keeping the $20,000 bail in place because Salazar was a flight risk.
“Mr. Salazar has no ties to this community,” said Zaleski. “And without making assumptions about his reasons for being in St. Johnsbury, certainly the court can note, in the affidavit of probable cause, Mr. Salazar was located and apprehended in a vehicle that had fled the scene of a shooting a couple blocks away from here on Maple Street.”
Zaleski also expressed concern about the identities provided to police by those riding in the car with Salazar including Mohamaud Bah, 20; Mohamed Jalloh, 19; Tony Davis, 25 and the driver, Brittany Bishop, 38.
“These were the names given by these individuals in the motor vehicle stop,” said Zaleski. “We have not been able to confirm them.”
Salazar has been charged by the state for allegedly lying about his name. Police said he told investigators that his name was “Jacob Perez.”
But police were able to identify him through his fingerprints.
“The male who identified himself as Jacob Perez, was in fact Tomas Gomez Salazar, 20, of 73 Sea Street, Apartment 1 in North Weymouth MA,” wrote Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary in his report. “Once confronted with this information, Salazar stated he was worried about his resident status in the United States as the prints that confirmed his identity were from Customs and Border Protection when he filed for resident status in the United States. The return showed that Salazar is a Columbian National.”
Defense Attorney Jennifer Cleveland of St. Johnsbury asked the court to strike the bail request by Zaleski and that Salazar’s case should be moved to non-public family court.
“We’ll be filing a motion to transfer this case to the family division because of his youth and lack of any prior criminal record,” said Attorney Cleveland
Judge Jiron was going to release Salazar into the custody of his parents in Massachusetts who would then serve as responsible adults and be required to report any violations by Salazar to authorities.
“What I would be inclined to do is to impose a Condition 4 - a responsible adult - and if Mr. Salazar’s parents are able to do that, we could take some testimony and consider them,” said the judge.
But State’s Attorney Zaleski reminded the judge that a felony charge of fentanyl trafficking does not qualify under the law for a defendant to be released into the custody of a responsible adult.
“I don’t believe it does,” said Zaleski. “I don’t believe that the fentayl trafficking would apply. Because it is not a listed offense.”
The judge looked up the statute and agreed with Zaleski.
“Alright, yeah, thank you Miss Zaleski,” said Judge Jiron. “Yeah, it’s not a listed offense. Alright, so I won’t impose Condition 4 for Mr. Salazar.”
Police have still not identified the Maple Street shooter.
The victim has been identified as Xavion Martin, 21, of Springfield, Mass., who was shot in the stomach.
Martin was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury and then transported by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
On Friday morning, multiple St. Johnsbury Police officers executed a search warrant at Apartment #3 at 72 Maple Street.
Drugs and a firearm were discovered at the scene, said police. Police said blood was also found in the apartment building, the driveway and up the stairs.
Salazar faces a possible sentence of up to 33 years in prison and over $1 million dollars in fines.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.