More Guests Allowed For Graduates’ In-Person Ceremony At Danville High School

DANVILLE — Graduation day won’t look like seniors and their families envisioned, but school staff have been working hard to put into motion an in-person ceremony amid pandemic restrictions that will honor the Class of 2020 with a community-wide sendoff.
Danville School Principal David Schilling updated the school board on Tuesday evening in a meeting by Zoom about plans for Saturday’s celebration, which will kick off with a car parade leaving from the Joe’s Pond Park & Ride in West Danville and make its way to the village, and the school.
Plans were in place last week when the governor’s restrictions due to the COVID-19 crisis allowed for no more than 10 people to be gathered carefully in one place.
The same day, Schilling announced plans for a socially-distanced, safe graduation. That afternoon, it was announced that now up to 25 may gather.
Schilling said in recent days that the updated guidance issued by the Vermont Agency of Education late last week “completely turns graduation on its head.”
“We’ve gone from allowable groups of 10 total to an unlimited number of attendees, as long as they remain in single-family groups of 25 or fewer, with those groups spaced 6-feet apart,” he said.
On Wednesday, Schilling said that “Short actual, in-person” ceremonies will be held for each graduate. “Family-only groups of four guests, one graduate seated in the gym, distanced at least 6 feet from every other attendee,” is how the layout of the attendance will look.
Graduation will happen in the gymnasium at Danville School — just like it always does, but tickets will be for assigned seats this year for the much smaller than usual group let into the graduation ceremony.
Faculty and other attendees in groups of one will be distanced by 6 feet from every other attendee, as well, said Schilling.
He said seniors and staff will have custom masks made by 10th-grade student Zoe Crocker.
Seniors and guests with them will need to sign off on a Mandatory COVID-19 Screening Questionnaire to attend the ceremony.
The questionnaire asks whether people have had a temperature of 100.4 or higher, if they have traveled outside their normal daily routines in the past two weeks, if they have maintained social distancing during that same time frame, if they have symptoms of the illness or have been exposed to anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, and if any of their close contacts or household members are in quarantine due to exposure to someone with the illness caused by the virus.
Schilling said the questionnaire is Vermont OSHA’s ready-to-work form.
Any yes answers to any of those questions will lead to the person being asked to not enter Danville School with their graduate’s small, invited party, and instead viewing the Danville High School graduation ceremony by the YouTube live stream feed, as well as on Facebook.
Schilling told the school board on Tuesday night that last Thursday saw one set of plans issued for graduation with groups of not more than 10 as the guideline, and by the afternoon, “groups of up to 25, as long as they were distanced from other groups of 25” were permitted.
“It’s a complete, 180 degree shift in a few hours,” said Schilling, which allows for more people to attend the event.
A total of 22 students are in Danville’s Class of 2020.
The school will have a modified graduation following the parade, starting at 11 a.m. at the school.
Seniors are allowed to invite four guests who will all be required to fill out the same screenings that employees must complete for the COVID-19 questionnaire, Schilling told the school board.
“We’ve managed to make the best of the situation that we’re in,” he said. “And we’re excited our seniors will be able to have the event in-person.”
Board Chair Bruce Melendy said he has arranged for a police escort to accompany the graduates, saying they deserve the honor to mark their achievements.
“They deserve recognition,” said Melendy, a retired Vermont State Police trooper.
Schilling also told the board that an eighth-grade graduation ceremony is planned later this week, with a parade that will conclude on the field at the school.
“Graduation will be a very short affair,” he said of the eighth-grade event, saying it will be “sort of a drive-through model.”
Schilling said, “I think everyone is pretty excited for the end of this first remote learning period. People are stressed in all sorts of different ways.”
He said the school’s staff “continues to be phenomenal” in how they have adapted to remote learning for students.
“We’re doing a great job, but we’re excited to have a little bit of a break from the day-to-day of it,” said Schilling of how everyone is feeling at the end of the more than two months of remote learning required because of the school closures to protect everyone’s health during the pandemic.
