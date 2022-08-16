More Local Connections In Murder-For-Hire Case

There’s another Vermont connection to the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.
And there’s also another local connection.
St. Johnsbury attorney Dan McCabe, of the firm Adler & McCabe, is representing an Orange County man who is the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Los Angeles, Calif., company “Enochian Biosciences” which was co-founded by alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat Gumrukcu.
The FBI says Davis had previously partnered with Gumrukcu in a separate business deal but had come to believe that Gumrukcu was committing fraud and had threatened to report his concerns to the FBI.
Gumrukcu is now accused of conspiring with others to have Davis killed because he feared that if Davis went to the FBI, it would jeopardize his involvement in the Enochian deal which authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in company stock
According to court documents, Randolph resident Robert E. Wolfe was hired by Enochian Biosciences as its CFO in June of 2017. But he was let go in December of 2018 because he was raising concerns about the company’s finances and concerns about Gumrucku.
Enochian’s parent company is based in Denmark and according to the online Danish media outlet “Medwatch,” Wolfe sued Enochian in a Denmark court after he was fired claiming he was not provided with a financial settlement as required by his contract with the company.
“Robert E. Wolfe, the former CFO of the Danish-American biotech company Enochian Biosciences, claims in a lawsuit against the company that he was fired after he asked critical questions about the company’s co-founder and central researcher Serhat Gumrukcu,” reads the Medwatch report published in April of 2020.
Enochian Biosciences responded by filing a civil lawsuit in Orange County Superior Court alleging that Wolfe had revealed confidential information about the company.
But in November of 2020, the case against Wolfe was dismissed and Wolfe is now suing Enochian for damaging his professional reputation by “malicious prosecution” against him, according to court documents.
Wolfe has said in court documents that after his departure he was the victim of a lengthy harassment campaign from the company’s top executives because he kept questioning what he believed to be “serious financial improprieties” at Enochian.
“(Enochian’s) basis for the lawsuit was unfounded and harmed Plaintiffs financially and caused irreparable harm to Mr. Wolfe’s professional reputation,” wrote Attorney McCabe in his complaint filed in March of 2021…The Defendants had an ulterior motive in filing the case against Plaintiffs, e.g. obtaining negotiating leverage in the Danish litigation, financially harming Plaintiffs, damaging its professional reputation, or causing Plaintiffs to incur excessive legal fees in protracted litigation.”
The complaint alleges that it cost Wolfe $230,508.12 in legal fees to defend himself against the Enochian lawsuit.
