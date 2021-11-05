More Months Of Testing For Bone Fragments Found At Loon Mountain

Hoping to have an answer by now, the family of Maura Murray, the 21-year-old nursing student who vanished in 2004 in Haverhill, might have to wait a few more months until testing is completed on human bone fragments found Sept. 13 at a construction site at Loon Mountain in Lincoln.
On Monday, Julie Murray reached out to Senior Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General Jeff Strelzin for an update.
“No specifics were provided beyond it may take months for testing,” she said Thursday. “To my knowledge, gender has not officially been identified, however, an expert familiar with the initial assessment alluded to the fact there may be evidence to suggest the gender, i. e., anatomical differences.”
The bone fragments were found in the soil during the construction of a new Loon Mountain ski lift.
Julie Murray said she was not provided with any information as to the age of the remains, which were found about 20 miles east from where Maura, then a nursing student at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst who had taken a week off to drive north, was last seen alive.
Her destination is unknown.
She disappeared after her car crashed into a snowbank on eastbound Route 112 near the Weathered Barn on the evening of Feb. 9, 2004.
The family believes Maura was likely abducted and is no longer alive, and is hoping to soon find an answer for closure.
“My family and I are holding up as best as can be expected, considering what is at stake,” said Julie Murray. “We are thankful for the love and support of family, friends and supporters as we continue to wait for results. We are sensitive to the fact that these remains belong to someone, if not Maura, and we are hoping the identification brings peace to the family, if not our own.”
Maura’s case was transferred to the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit in 2009 and is classified as a criminal investigation into a missing person.
On Sept. 13, New Hampshire State Police announced the discovery of the bone fragments and is conducting the investigation with the state archaeologist and medical examiner.
In March, the Murray family suffered a setback when the state denied their request for a New Hampshire historical marker to be installed at the site where Maura vanished.
The disappearance has drawn interest from residents in New Hampshire and across the world.
“We haven’t heard anything back on our request for reconsideration for the historical marker,” said Julie Murray. “We continue to discuss alternative avenues for a memorial. And rest assured we will never stop.”
