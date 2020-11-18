More NEK Schools Grappling With COVID-19 Impact

Lyndon Institute.

While Wednesday was a relatively quiet day in the NEK for new coronavirus cases, several schools continue to face the impact of COVID-19, some without even a confirmed case.

In an abundance of caution, and as a reflection of the number of staff and students who have symptoms, Lyndon Institute switched to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday this week without actually having a confirmed positive case within the school community. With Fridays at LI being a remote day by design and the school taking all of next week off for the Thanksgiving holiday the high school will go just over a week and a half without in-person education.

