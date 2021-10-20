Opposition to the judiciary’s plan to move jury trials out of Orleans and Essex Counties due to COVID-19 continues and includes allegations that the court has no authority to issue such an order.
Attorneys practicing in both counties say they have repeatedly offered suggestions on ways to keep criminal trials in the county but have so far received little or no response from the court.
“The folks that are making these decisions - they’re not the ones getting angry phone calls from our clients, their partners, their parents, who think we’re the ones moving the trials….But we’re just as frustrated,” said St. Johnsbury defense attorney Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions on Tuesday.
Northeast Kingdom defense attorneys and prosecutors have both been voicing opposition to the judiciary’s plans and have expressed concern about the communication they have been receiving from the court about the issue.
The concerns have been raised multiple times in open court, in court filings and during so-called “bench/bar” meetings between lawyers and judges and include both constitutional and practical issues.
“If venue is changed, attorneys, defendant, and witnesses will be required to travel to Caledonia County, which will be a hardship for some of them,” wrote Essex County Public Defender Laura Wilson in her motion objecting to the court’s plan.
Wilson filed her opposition on behalf of her client, Michael Vanasse, whose domestic assault trial is now scheduled to be held at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury.
“The jury panel will be drawn from Caledonia County residents, not Essex residents, which means Mr. Vanasse will not be judged by a jury of his peers,” wrote Wilson.
In addition, Wilson and St. Johnsbury Attorney Chloe Vickers of SleighLaw have both argued in filings that the Judiciary’s Administrative Order 49 issued at the start of the pandemic was “not lawfully enacted” leaving the court without the authority to order venue changes.
The order, which closed the courts to the public for a period of time and suspended all criminal jury trials due to COVID-19, also included a provision that the court could assign changes in venue even if the change had not been requested by prosecutors or the defense.
But according to Attorney Vickers’ objection, Administrative Order 49 venue rules must be reviewed by the Legislative Committee on Judicial Rules at least 60 days prior to their effective date.
“Paragraph 16 of A.O. 49 was not subject to review by the Legislative Committee on Judicial Rules at any point, and Paragraph 16 is thus not in compliance with the enabling statute,” wrote Attorney Vickers. “I confirmed this with those on the Committee itself…Because A.O. 49 was not lawfully enacted, it does not provide the authority for a court to order a change of venue for trials or hearings.”
The judiciary has announced that all criminal trials for incarcerated defendants in Orleans County will be moved out of county - most likely to Lamoille County. However, non-incarcerated defendants were not included in that order.
In Essex County, all trials are being moved out of county due to a lack of proper HVAC air quality systems.
But Attorney Wilson, in her filing, expressed frustration that not enough was being done to improve the air quality and other COVID protections at the Essex County courthouse in Guildhall.
“Defendant agrees that the Essex County Courthouse, in its current state, is not a safe location in which to conduct jury trials,” wrote Wilson. “However, the Court and the Vermont Judiciary have taken no steps to replace or improve the ventilation system at the Essex County Courthouse in Guildhall, despite the fact that the Vermont Judiciary has received substantial funds through the CARES Act. Nor have there been any efforts to expand the space to allow for social distancing by utilizing alternative spaces within Essex County (despite the existence of a large vacant building next to the Courthouse and now owned by the County.)”
Attorney Davis has also been lobbying the court to seek and find alternate locations for jury trials.
“When they remodeled the courthouse in Caledonia, they held hearings at Fairbanks Scales,” said Davis. “In Lamoille County, they held hearings in a hotel in Morrisville. So it’s not unprecedented that they could find different spaces within the county to hold jury trials.”
Emails sent on Tuesday seeking comment from Chief Superior Court Judge Brian Grearson, incoming Chief Judge Thomas A. Zonay and Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel were not returned by press time on Wednesday.
